ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pacific Beach haunted house returns after two-year hiatus

By Ryan Hill
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onDUh_0isZ6XC400

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – It's all hands-on deck as Rob Christ, his family and friends transform their family home into a haunted house.

"This year, we're super excited! We have like 50 people who helped build this haunted house, from local businesses and a lot of friends and family. And it's just been a really great experience for us,” Christ said.

But the last two years, the skeletons have been put in a literal closet.

"And we had a lot of energy and wanted to put something together. But, you know, because of the pandemic, we had to kind of hold off for a little bit,” Christ said.

The pandemic forced the Christ family to err on the side of caution not to have a haunted house.

"You see how much work and time everybody puts into this. So, we didn't want to do that and have another wave come through and cancel,” Kirsten Christ said.

Now, dozens of people put in plenty of effort to transform the Diamond Street home into the house of horrors.

One of those folks is Jennifer Broadbenz, who's known the Christ family for a spell and helped put on the first haunted house six years ago.

"I missed all of that sense of structure, and knowing that I was going to have a time to see all of my friends every single Friday for eight or nine weeks. It's going to be great. And we missed that — really missed that,” Broadbenz said.

As All Hallows' Eve approaches, seeing the maze and exhibits come to life means a lot to the Christ family and others, despite the fact the house might scare people half to death.

"That's what makes it worth it. Like, 'Oh my gosh, all this work just for Halloween;' just to really have a lot of fun and just to have everybody scream and be like, 'This is so great. We wait for it every year,’” Broadbenz said.

"You know, for us, it just fills us up with excitement and warmth knowing that, you know, we can help out and provide a lot of enjoyment for the community.” Christ said.

Doors open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Halloween with a chance for voluntary donations at the haunted house, which will go to Pacific Beach Middle School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pbmonthly.net

One day a week, a Pacific Beach couple lives life on the wild side

From Mondays through Saturdays, Tamara “Tami” Cross and Craig Schreiber live relatively tame lives. Pacific Beach residents for more than 20 years, Cross is a lawyer with her own firm; Schreiber has his own marketing company. When not working, they enjoy surfing, taking their two dogs out paddle boarding and all the amenities living in a beach town offers.
RAMONA, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years

The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Crackheads Cafe and Restaurant

Where: Crackheads, 430 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008. What: Batch Brew black drip Crackheads Morning Blend. I wasn’t going to Crackheads this morning. I was going somewhere else in the neighborhood— a place with a big a-frame sign out front that says “COFFEE!” every day.
CARLSBAD, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Losing Another Piece Of Coronado’s Charm

What is it about change? Most people can’t stand the thought of their surroundings suddenly becoming different. Change tends to create stress and negativity no matter how small. I recently experienced this phenomenon right here on the sidewalks of our beloved island. To say that I am angry might...
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone

In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
LA MESA, CA
tinybeans.com

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in San Diego

Thanksgiving is the best holiday to gather family and friends around the table—especially when you’re not stressed about burning the bird or fitting all the side dishes in the oven at once. This year, give yourself (and your kitchen) a break—and support local businesses—by either ordering your Thanksgiving dinner from one of our favorite local restaurants that’s a hit with the kids, or dine-in at a top San Diego restaurant that’s open on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve also found the best bakeries for that perfect, made-in-San Diego dessert.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

This Great Maple location is set to close in December

Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy