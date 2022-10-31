ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump's team has specifically discussed November...
GEORGIA STATE
Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate

Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats' hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
ARIZONA STATE
A guide to the election deniers in midterm races

Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.
Even the head of the House Democratic campaign arm is worried about keeping his seat

Earlier this year, when New York's redrawn House district lines were handed down after months of squabbling and legal challenges, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made his move. The Democrat announced he would run for reelection in the Lower Hudson Valley's 17th Congressional District, home to his residence in Cold Spring, but where only about 30% of his current constituents live. The decision was pilloried by some on the left, who said that by running for a seat seen as safe for Democrats, Maloney was placing his own fortunes ahead of the majority he's charged to protect as chair of the party's House campaign arm.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia's Abigail Spanberger is 'dedicated to serving this country'

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected in 2018, is locked...
VIRGINIA STATE
Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach

Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week's midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week on...
OHIO STATE
Oprah Winfrey endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

The woman who helped turn Mehmet Oz into a household name is backing the Republican's opponent in Pennsylvania's key Senate race. Television icon Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday night that she prefers Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman over Oz in the midterm election contest. "If I lived in Pennsylvania, I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes

Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady -- spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate -- she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an "I see you" to female voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims

President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden's pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
FLORIDA STATE
Why key House members skip many votes

As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 -- and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday's elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
FLORIDA STATE
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. "We have informed the former President's counsel that...
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments

Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden's remarks are "outrageous and divorced from reality" and suggesting it's "time he learn a lesson." Biden, while speaking at a stop in Carlsbad, California, on Friday about...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges

Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
BROOKLYN, NY
Top US cyber official says state officials are 'pleased' with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise

One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough. Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
MICHIGAN STATE

