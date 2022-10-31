ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kanye West-backed basketball team’s game canceled by Morehouse College

Morehouse College is the latest entity to cut ties to Kanye West. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced it is canceling its basketball tournament, which was set to start up on Nov. 6 at Forbes Arena featuring the Donda Doves and the Skills factory. It announced its reasoning in the following release.
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?

Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak

After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
James Harden Embraced Challenge of 76ers’ Slow Start

The Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams to start the 2022-2023 NBA season. Dubbed as championship-favorites by many after a strong offseason, the Sixers came out of the gate looking underwhelming. A loss against the NBA runner-ups, the Boston Celtics, kickstarted a three-game...
Ben Simmons Trade Rumor: Could Mavs Be West Team Nets Contacted?

The Brooklyn Nets haven't gotten off to an ideal start to the 2022-23 regular season, to say the least. On top of playing below-average basketball paired with Kyrie Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film, Nets coach Steve Nash was fired — or mutually parted ways — on Tuesday morning prior to Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing their record to 2-6 on the season.
Takeaway From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA world was absolutely shocked when the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash after the team defeated the Indiana Pacers. Many believe he didn't really have a fair shot in such a tumultuous situation like the Nets, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Gordon Hayward leaves Bulls game with injury

Gordon Hayward struggled in the first half of Wednesday night's game against the bulls shooting just 3-11 from the field. There was no obvious sign of an injury for Gordon Hayward, but at half time it was confirmed he would not return to the team. The extent of Hayward's shoulder...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Second Overtime Loss vs. Cavaliers: Boston’s Still Struggling to Maintain Focus, Consistency Defensively

Round two between the Celtics and Cavaliers was another slugfest, with each side exchanging decisive victories from one quarter to the next. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston delivered one of its best quarters of the season in the second frame, locking in defensively and outscoring Cleveland...
76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers concluded their four-game road trip on Monday night. After taking on a loss against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, the Sixers re-grouped and figured out what they needed to do to find success in the rematch. Sure enough, the 76ers got their payback against the Raptors last...
TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%

The Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year's third game. Atlanta's 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on a Friday night, while this year's Game 3 was on a Tuesday.
