Austin, TX

KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Austonia

UT's Moody Center open for its primary use—sports arena

If you haven’t been inside the University of Texas’ new Moody Center, you’ll have plenty of opportunities this fall and winter. The new home of Texas Men’s and Women’s Basketball is fully operational for the 2022-2023 season, and many fans got the opportunity to visit the $375 million venue this weekend.Both Men’s and Women’s basketball teams got their first bout of competition Saturday and Sunday in their new home. While fans were there for the exhibition games, it was the first chance for many to experience one of the most innovative college basketball venues in the nation.The venue can seat...
CW33

This is the top dive bar in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a fancy schmancy rooftop bar or unique speakeasies, and Texas is filled with them, but there’s nothing quite like a good ole fashioned dive bar. Most people of drinking age more than likely have their go-to dive bar to enjoy cheap drinks and...
fsrmagazine.com

Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
newsradioklbj.com

Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Austonia

Austonia

ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

