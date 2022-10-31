Read full article on original website
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Kansas State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Steve Sarkisian Praises 'Fantastic Player,’ Wildcats RB Deuce Vaughn
Steve Sarkisian had plenty of praise for Wildcats' running back Deuce Vaughn ahead of Saturday's game.
Texas vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in Manhattan as Texas goes on the road to Kansas State in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday. Texas comes in at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play and off the idle week following a loss at Oklahoma State. Kansas State is 4-1 in conference matchups and 6-2 ...
UT's Moody Center open for its primary use—sports arena
If you haven’t been inside the University of Texas’ new Moody Center, you’ll have plenty of opportunities this fall and winter. The new home of Texas Men’s and Women’s Basketball is fully operational for the 2022-2023 season, and many fans got the opportunity to visit the $375 million venue this weekend.Both Men’s and Women’s basketball teams got their first bout of competition Saturday and Sunday in their new home. While fans were there for the exhibition games, it was the first chance for many to experience one of the most innovative college basketball venues in the nation.The venue can seat...
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
This is the top dive bar in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a fancy schmancy rooftop bar or unique speakeasies, and Texas is filled with them, but there’s nothing quite like a good ole fashioned dive bar. Most people of drinking age more than likely have their go-to dive bar to enjoy cheap drinks and...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
International Seafood Chain to Debut in Austin
Given the restaurant’s estimated $1.5 million dollar construction cost, future patrons can expect a significant development.
KXAN
See how Austin ranks among other big Texas cities when it comes to finding an affordable starter home
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, and thanks to high prices and soaring mortgage rates, things aren’t getting easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and calculated whether or not...
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
fsrmagazine.com
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
newsradioklbj.com
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Round Rock subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
The 'ghost' that haunted the UT Austin campus in the early 1900s
AUSTIN, Texas — Long before the University of Texas at Austin’s current Main Building and iconic tower were built, the focal point of the campus was a large Victorian Gothic structure known as Old Main. During the day, it housed classrooms, a library and a large auditorium that...
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Austonia
