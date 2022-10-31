Read full article on original website
Meet Christian Coppola, the Young Director and Fashion World Darling Making “Really Chaotic Operas”
When I meet Christian Coppola for lunch on a hot day in August, the scene is like something out of a film the rising director might helm: Balthazar, 1:00pm rush well underway, servers toing and froing with frisée salads. Coppola sits in a VIP booth reading the New York Times through dark sunglasses, distinctly unfazed by the hectic routine unfolding around him. His work, he’ll explain, is increasingly mirroring his life, and as a fashion-world-famous 29-year-old who has modeled for Valentino and is a Saint Laurent show regular, his life is full of highly stylized chaos.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Are On-Screen Rivals But Real-Life Watch Buddies
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Next year, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will play long-lost friends turned boxing rivals in Creed III. But more important than becoming acting partners? Being watch pals. The pair sat courtside for the Atlanta Hawks’ opening night game each wearing a variation on a super-classic watch.
The Rock and James Bond Go Full Fuchsia
On a dreary London day, atop the photogenic balcony at The Corinthia Hotel—one of the more iconic photocall locales of our modern era—two bright flares in blaring pink outfits stood out against the city’s gray skies. They were stars, yes—but not the ones you may be thinking of. They were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, both wearing shocking pink and gleaming Hollywood grins.
Rohan Campbell on His Divisive Halloween Ends Villain and “Creating Empathy for Evil”
Based on only the trailers for Halloween Ends, you’d be forgiven for going into it thinking Rohan Campbell would be playing just another in a long line of photogenic Haddonfield teenagers who would be gruesomely murdered after a few minutes of screentime. Hell, Campbell himself even thought so. “When...
The Patient Creators Dissect The Serial-Killer Miniseries' Shocking Finale
(Note: Spoilers follow for the finale of The Patient.) How will Alan get out? That question has hovered over every episode of FX's limited series The Patient, which follows therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who is kidnapped by his serial killer patient, Sam (Domnhall Gleeson), and kept in his basement, forced to conduct therapy to cure Sam’s murderous compulsions. As TV viewers, we are trained to expect the grand escape and a poignant but triumphant ending. Creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, best known for their work on The Americans, declined to give us that. In the finale, Alan, attempting a last chance at freedom, is strangled by Sam.
Barry Keoghan Is Ready to Lighten Up
Barry Keoghan's sculpted arms tell two wildly opposite stories: One of death, and one of life. A gnarly scar creeps up his right elbow, slightly purple and protruding. He makes no effort to hide it, wearing a tightly-fitted black t-shirt with sleeves that end well above his biceps. The scar is the lingering reminder of a case of necrotizing fasciitis—caused by flesh-eating bacteria—that struck him shortly before shooting his new darkly comedic drama, The Banshees of Inisherin, which opens today. "I was in a lot of pain," he says over an iced Americano in the swanky lobby restaurant of the Mandarin Oriental, where he is staying for the New York premiere. "It swelled. They have to leave it open to heal. But it's like ten days in hospital on a drip, and the frightening part was being told, 'We don't know where this is going. It's a life-threatening infection.'" Instead of rehearsing with his co-stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Keoghan was left to consider whether he would die or his arm would have to be amputated. When he finally got to the island where filming was taking place, he was still in pain and needed help getting dressed. "I may have been in a daze," he says.
The Peripheral Is a Show About How Much the Future Sucks
William Gibson’s thrilling, grimly-detailed novels have made him a titan within science fiction, but the uncanny prescience of his stories have also made him a major figure in the wider world—the secret source code for everything from your iPhone to your favorite jacket. Since the early 1980s, he’s imagined the over-connected future we’re living in, or at least hurtling towards, and influenced countless books and movies while doing it. As Zach Baron put it when profiling him for GQ in 2014, ahead of the release of his novel The Peripheral, “His work has permeated the culture to the point that even he can’t tell what’s his and what isn’t.”
Pennyworth, the TV Show About Batman's Butler, Is a Prequel Worth Your Time
For many years, DC lagged far behind Marvel in the world of comic-book-to-screen adaptations. Marvel attracted bigger names, put out more films, had a higher hit rate, and boasted less problematic fans. But in more recent years, as the two cinematic universes have increasingly competed on TV, DC’s shows have done something unexpected: they’ve dared to be weird. Whereas the samey-ness of Marvel’s shows is a truth so universally acknowledged that, just last week, it was called out by the first-season finale of Marvel’s own She-Hulk, DC’s shows can, apparently, focus a lot less on saving the world from frequent catastrophes, and instead dig into their characters’ unique idiosyncrasies. Long before The Whale, Doom Patrol gave life to the Brendan Fraser renaissance with his role as a tragic race-car-driving jerk uneasily resurrected in a robot body that houses his brain; his journey is less about using his superpowers and more about trying to make peace with his estranged daughter. Animated sitcom Harley Quinn features Kaley Cuoco giving a career-best performance as the titular chaos agent, who surprises herself and the audience by falling in love with fellow supervillainess Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). Peacemaker manages to be one of TV’s funniest shows (straight from the instantly viral opening credits) and one of the most violent. And then there is Pennyworth, which goes back to a time before Bruce Wayne was a glint in his doomed parents’ eyes, to show that the coolest guy in the Batman saga is actually Alfred.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Shows Off His Wild Volkswagen Collection
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias' wild Volkswagen bus collection is housed in his "one-bedroom, eighty-car garage" in Long Beach, California. From his custom Iron Man VW bus to the vintage Transporter "Bay Window" bus that started it all, Gabriel gives us a tour inside of his insane car collection. Check out Gabriel...
Welcome to the Golden Age of Glasses
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lessons From The World’s Most Stylishly Bespectacled Men. “When you wear glasses, you’re signing up to be a certain type of person,” says...
How Hit-Making Producer Kenny Beats Took Center Stage
Kenny Beats wears many hats. He’s an in-demand, cross-genre producer, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, and as of a few weeks ago, a critically-acclaimed solo artist with a debut album Louie that’s a complex tribute to his father. But the music star also moonlights as the world’s most effective salesperson for yerba mate.
George Clooney’s Been Wearing the Same Outfit for 20 Years Straight
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. George Clooney is a leading man’s leading man, an Oscar-winning tequila mogul with the good sense to poke fun at the absurdity of his persona. That same “who, me?” charisma informs his approach to getting dressed: his polos are anti-chic piqué, his jeans are unironically dad-adjacent, and when he wears a classic steel watch on the red carpet it makes news. (A natural avatar for menswear’s wild-style moment he’s not.) But over the course of two decades anchoring box-office dingers and slogging through the promotional rigmarole they involve, Clooney’s picked up a few tricks of the trade. Take a quick gander at his public appearances and a pattern emerges: the guy’s been wearing a version of the same outfit for nearly as long as he’s been famous.
Psychiatrist Breaks Down the Psychology of Star Wars Characters
Psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Eric Bender is back to explore and break down the mental health and psychology of Star Wars characters, including Emperor Palpatine, Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Jawas and Kylo Ren. Director: Christopher Smith Director of Photography: Florian Pilsl Editor(s): Jimmy Chorng Host: Eric Bender Executive Producer: Traci Oshiro Producer: Kristen Rakes Associate Producer: Sam Dennis Line Producer: Jen Santos Production Manager: James Pipitone Production Coordinator: Daniella Resto Camera Operator(s): Lisa Fryklund Audio: Simon Gordon Production Assistant(s): George Anderson Covid Coordinator: Erica Beedle Post Production Supervisor: Rachael Knight Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Rob Lombardi Assistant Editor: Diego Rentsch Billy Ward.
Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Daniel Radcliffe breaks down a few of the most iconic characters, including the infamous Harry Potter Saga, 'Swiss Army Man,' 'Horns,' 'Kill Your Darlings,' 'Guns Akimbo,' 'The Lost City,' 'Miracle Workers' and 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.' Director - Robby Miller Director of Photography - Charlie Jordan Editor - Paul Isakson Executive Producer - Traci Oshiro Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Senior Talent Representative - Luke Leifeste Camera Operator - Devan Davies-Wood Audio - Ian Eckstein Production Assistants - Lea Donenberg, Griffin Garnett Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi Post Production Coordinator - Ian Bryant.
How Bartees Strange Found His Fashion
Even Bartees Strange has struggled to wrap his head around the past year. "It's a trip, dude. It's so hard to know what's even real," he says with a grin. "But then you play a couple of shows, and you're like, Whoa." The singer-songwriter has gone from covering the National songs to touring with the beloved band. (They even invited Strange on stage to play some of their own hits with them.) If his debut album (2020's Live Forever) kicked up some indie rock dirt, then this year's follow-up, Farm to Table, moved indie rock mountains. It dazzled critics and frenzied fans, thrusting the Strange name further into the independent mainstream. He and his band played shows across the globe with big-time acts like Phoebe Bridgers, and his own headlining tour kicks off next month. Whoa sounds about right.
On this day in history, Nov. 3, 1956, 'The Wizard of Oz' debuts on TV, elevates old film to American classic
"The Wizard of Oz" debuted on television on Nov. 3, 1956 — 17 years after it was released on the silver screen. The movie failed to turn a profit, but TV turned it into an American classic.
Diddy Terrorized LA’s Streets (and its Celebs) as the Joker for Halloween
A storied lineage of celebrities have played Batman’s nemesis, The Joker, from a pair of Academy Award winners (Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger) to iconic Hollywood stars like Cesar Romero and Jack Nicholson. And we can now add Diddy to this list, after he committed to an inspired performance art bit for Halloween.
Welcome to the Black Leather Jacket Parade
“A black leather jacket is not a personality,” a naysayer might tell you—and yet it’s still one of the only garments that has ever come close. And if there’s anywhere where that is more often the case than not, it’s New York City. Just ask...
The Quiz Daddy Is Now Running a Vintage Shop in Los Angeles
A sandwich board outside the door of the Santa Monica shop reads, “Support a Dork-Owned Business.” A vibrant sign reading “QDC” with an outline of a suited man in equally psychedelic colors welcomes you into a store bursting at the seams with vintage gear. Circular racks of sports memorabilia and old band tees crowd the room, while ball caps pour out of cabinets. One section highlights old Seinfeld gear, while another is dedicated to decades-old MLB All-Star game merch. A hamster named Pippen (after Scottie) snoozes in a cage atop one of the shelves. Near the checkout counter is Buscemi, a small dog who shares their namesake’s bulging eyes. Manning the store is a familiar face: Scott Rogowsky, best known as the Quiz Daddy. He earned that nickname, of course, during his firecracker run as the host of HQ Trivia, the phone-based trivia game that made Rogowsky a star overnight. He turned his quiz hosting experience into a job hosting a baseball show, only for that to dry up when the pandemic wrecked the 2020 baseball season. Now, he’s selling “quality vintage gear,” his signage promises, out of his own shop.
