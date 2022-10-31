Cross Country: No. 29 Northwestern places fifth at Big Ten Championships, marking highest finish since 1986

After an offseason exodus, Northwestern took the court for the first time in 2022-23 Wednesday night playing host to Quincy. It’s been nearly eight months since the Wildcats last played — a 36-point curb stomping courtesy of Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament ended their campaign last year. Since then, coach Chris Collins was charged by Athletic Director Derrick Gragg with “making necessary changes” to right the program’s ship and five players departed Evanston, including cogs Pete Nance and Ryan Young.

