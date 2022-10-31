Cross Country: No. 29 Northwestern places fifth at Big Ten Championships, marking highest finish since 1986

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Daily Northwestern
Fencing: Northwestern collects top finishes at Temple Open, ranks ninth in preseason poll
Northwestern competed at the Temple Open this weekend, earning five top-eight finishes and placing ninth in the latest preseason coaches poll. The freshmen led the way for the Cats in the women’s epee, with Anna Damratoski and Karen Wang taking third and Lia Douglas placing eighth. Sophomore Hanna Lipthay finished 13th.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern hosts its toughest competition yet in Heisman Trophy candidate C.J. Stroud
As Northwestern welcomes families and friends from across the country this Family Weekend, the football squad will face another heavy-hitter game Saturday in a primetime matchup against No. 2 Ohio State. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten) suffered a major setback last weekend on the road to Iowa during Halloween...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places second at Cal Poly Invitational, logs fourth straight top-five finish
Coming off a tournament-best 17-under second round, Northwestern was poised to win the Cal Poly Invitational with an eight-stroke lead. However, after hitting 11-over in the final round, the Wildcats lost their lead and finished second on Tuesday with a 16-under 848. Despite the rough ending, it has been a...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season
After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern wins third and fourth consecutive match, third conference sweep
Northwestern clinched its fourth match in a row Sunday afternoon against Iowa, sweeping the game in three straight sets after a Friday night upset against No. 12 Purdue. The victory over Purdue broke a seven-match losing streak against the Boilermakers in the Wildcats’ third defeat of a ranked opponent this season. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara had 25 kills in the five-set win, of 64 total kills for NU. On the defense, fifth-year libero Megan Miller tied her career high of 30 digs.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Quincy 49
After an offseason exodus, Northwestern took the court for the first time in 2022-23 Wednesday night playing host to Quincy. It’s been nearly eight months since the Wildcats last played — a 36-point curb stomping courtesy of Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament ended their campaign last year. Since then, coach Chris Collins was charged by Athletic Director Derrick Gragg with “making necessary changes” to right the program’s ship and five players departed Evanston, including cogs Pete Nance and Ryan Young.
Daily Northwestern
Basketball Preview: 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball in 2022-23
Want a reason to make it out to Welsh-Ryan Arena this season for men’s and women’s basketball? Look no further: The Daily compiled 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball’s 2022-23 season. 1. Giveaways galore. Northwestern fans may not camp out in tents for weeks for...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Illinois basketball great Brittany Johnson joins Northwestern as assistant coach
Brittany Johnson left her mark on Illinois high school basketball. She was the first basketball player in Illinois history to score more than 4,000 points. She earned the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was named Miss Basketball in 2007. She was inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Program legend Bryant McIntosh begins first year as assistant coach
In March 2018, Bryant McIntosh stepped off the court for what would be his last time in a Northwestern uniform. Just over four years later, the program legend is back on the hardwood, this time as an assistant coach. McIntosh was elevated to the role ahead of NU’s 2022-23 campaign,...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s basketball: Graduate student Tydus Verhoeven looks to make an impact while earning his second masters
Northwestern’s newest transfer has passions that extend far beyond the basketball court. After a year at Duquesne University and another three seasons at the University of Texas at El Paso, graduate student and forward Tydus Verhoeven joined the Wildcats for his final year of NCAA eligibility. After earning a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in sociology from UTEP, Verhoeven is currently completing a master’s in sports administration at NU.
Daily Northwestern
Captured: Club ice hockey scores back-to-back wins against Purdue University Northwest
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. Northwestern’s club men’s ice hockey team played Purdue...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey
Remember that time Northwestern men’s basketball made the NCAA Tournament? Well, it’s been more than five years since then and the Wildcats have endured a quintet of consecutive losing seasons. Coach Chris Collins is in a prove-it year and will look to right the ship after an offseason exodus that saw Pete Nance and Ryan Young, among others, leave Evanston. The Daily’s reporters give their thoughts on what to anticipate from NU this season.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Wisconsin-Parkside 72
Ahead of their 2022-23 season opener next Monday, Northwestern welcomed fans and students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena to watch their exhibition match against Wisconsin-Parkside Tuesday evening. Behind graduate student guard Sydney Wood and graduate student forward Courtney Shaw, the Wildcats are looking for a fresh start following Veronica Burton’s departure...
Loyola Phoenix
‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola
Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
Golf Channel
Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup
After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign
Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
947wls.com
A 58-Mile Bike Trail from Chicago to New Buffalo Michigan is being made
We were just saying there aren’t enough 58-mile bike trails that take us from Chicago to Michigan…. Meet the Marquette Greenway: a 58-mile paved bike trail that will connect Chicago’s Southeast Side to New Buffalo, Michigan. The trail takes you past several tourist locations including botanical gardens, notable parks and even Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Daily Northwestern
Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History
Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
