‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ review: Horror in the key of Guillermo del Toro
There are no duds, and two triumphs, in this Netflix series from the 'Hellboy' director.
'Call Jane' review: A pre-Roe drama for the post-Roe world
Though made before the overturning of Roe, Phyllis Nagy's film speaks to America's present.
'The Banshees of Inisherin': A tragicomic story of lost friendship
Colin Farrell reunites with writer-director Martin McDonagh for this hilarious and heartbreaking portrait of friendship.
'Prey for the Devil' review: Welcome to Exorcism 101
The Vatican's first female exorcist can't defeat the B-movie shoddiness of this 'Exorcist' clone.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' review: A thin, repetitive spoof
Weird Al's parody smarts are sadly absent from this one-joke goof on music biopics.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Everything you need to know about anime sensation 'One Piece'
"One Piece Film: Red" is coming to Houston this weekend. Here's your catch-up guide.
Kanye West posts Instagram message about building school in Houston with 50 Cent
The New York rapper said he'd consider the project if West 'cools off.'
On this day in history, Nov. 3, 1956, 'The Wizard of Oz' debuts on TV, elevates old film to American classic
"The Wizard of Oz" debuted on television on Nov. 3, 1956 — 17 years after it was released on the silver screen. The movie failed to turn a profit, but TV turned it into an American classic.
Billionaire Girls Club Goes Old-school for Fall 2022
The mad dash for back-to-school apparel may be over, but Billionaire Girls Club, the women’s counter to Pharrell Willams’ streetwear brand for boys, is pinning its latest capsule on the dress codes of higher learning. Sold online and at BBC IceCream stores nationwide, including the 5,000-square-foot flagship that...
People Are Sharing The Huge Purchases Their Partners Made Without Discussing It With Them First
These will make you think twice before opening up that joint savings account.
