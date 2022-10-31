ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Billionaire Girls Club Goes Old-school for Fall 2022

The mad dash for back-to-school apparel may be over, but Billionaire Girls Club, the women’s counter to Pharrell Willams’ streetwear brand for boys, is pinning its latest capsule on the dress codes of higher learning. Sold online and at BBC IceCream stores nationwide, including the 5,000-square-foot flagship that...
