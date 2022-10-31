Read full article on original website
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak
After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Weaver Regrets ‘Moment of Frustration’
NASHVILLE – It sounds as if Rashad Weaver may not be a morning person. The Tennessee Titans’ promising young edge rusher returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out last Sunday’s win over Houston with a back injury. Weaver’s absence was notable because of his production this...
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
T.J. Hockenson Says ‘First Time’ He Can Go Somewhere and Win Games
Tight end T.J. Hockenson will now have an opportunity to play on a winning NFL football team. Drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson and the Lions averaged four wins a season in his tenure. Since entering the NFL, the talented tight end has been a...
Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’
If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
Centre Daily
One-on-one with former Indiana Pacers forward and current Fort Wayne Mad Ants wing Justin Anderson
2015 first-round draft pick Justin Anderson's long, winding career has taken him to the G League three different times. This year, the forward who mainly played for the Indiana Pacers last season, is back for his fourth go around. He will play with the Pacers affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Ken Barkley on Packers and Micro-Betting
Ken Barkley of You Better You Bet joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer and gives thoughts on the Packers-Lions game as well as a couple of other games. Then Ken educates Sparky on micro-betting and tells him a fun story about how he stumbled on it years ago.
TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%
The Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year's third game. Atlanta's 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on a Friday night, while this year's Game 3 was on a Tuesday.
Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code MCBETFULL Earns $1250 In First-Bet Insurance
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?
Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
