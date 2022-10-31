3 injured in Gallatin apartment shooting

One adult and one juvenile were injured in a shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments in Gallatin Sunday.

Gallatin police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Airport Rd. An investigation into the report found that one man was stabbed and two people were shot, says Gallatin police.

A birthday celebration was happening at the apartment complex when an argument began between Deccari Turner and Dejuan Williams. The argument escalated into a fight where Williams was stabbed by Turner.

If you have any information, call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.