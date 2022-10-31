Read full article on original website
Related
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
The Tennessee Titans' defense has looked dominant. How will it handle Patrick Mahomes?
Coming off one of their best defensive performances in a decade, the Tennessee Titans now have to deal with the NFL's most prolific offense. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night (7:20 p.m., NBC). Coach Mike Vrabel's squad has played some of the best defense in football over the course of a five-game winning streak, allowing just 15.2 points per game. This culminated in Sunday's 17-10 win over Houston as the Titans only allowed 161 yards of total offense, their fewest in a single game since 2010.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, total
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Vikings are...
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
CBS Sports handed out midterm grades for the entire NFL, and the Indianapolis Colts got pretty much what was expected.
Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts seem to be giving up on the 2022 season if their trade deadline strategy is anything to go off of, but they are still hanging around in the AFC playoff picture in Week 9. That could change though if they suffer another loss, as they will be going up against the New England Patriots this upcoming weekend. With the game nearing, we will roll out our Colts Week 9 predictions for this pivotal contest.
NBC Washington
A.J. Brown Hilariously Reacts to Drug Test Following Monster Game
A.J. Brown hilariously reacts to drug test following monster game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is extremely good – perhaps too good in the eyes of the NFL. The standout wide receiver has been awesome for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and had a career day...
NBC Washington
Colts Fire OC Marcus Brady in Latest Shakeup on Offense
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This...
NBC Washington
Myles Garrett Trolls Opposing QBs With ‘Stranger Things' Display
It’s no surprise that Myles Garrett went all out for Halloween this year, as the Cleveland Browns' defensive end always intensely decorates. Though, Garrett’s version of decorating might actually be a bit personal. The defensive end decided to troll opposing quarterbacks on the Browns’ schedule by meticulously decorating...
NBC Washington
New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season
New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Colts-Patriots, pick
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) hope to extend their winning ways against the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Colts won the last time the NFL teams played each other – 27- 17 on Dec. 18 – snapping an eight-game winning streak in the series for Bill Belichick's crew.
NBC Washington
NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Bears' Overpay for Chase Claypool Not Bad Decision
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old...
NBC Washington
Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined for ‘Blind Referee' Halloween Costume
Why Jerry Jones could be fined for ‘blind referee’ Halloween costume originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jerry Jones could pay the price for his Halloween costume this year. The Dallas Cowboys owner went viral for dressing up as a “blind referee” over the weekend. A photo of...
Yardbarker
Why Do The Colts Continue to Shoot Themselves in the Foot and Kill Promising Drives?
With one game under his belt, the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts has already pin-pointed one of the biggest problems troubling the offense. When talking to J.J. Stankevitz, beat writer for Colts.com, first-time NFL starter Sam Ehlinger presented himself as a tenured signal-caller. Ehlinger is Privy to the...
Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich keeps looking for ways to jump-start his stagnant offense. Last week, he benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan. On Tuesday, he fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and a few hours later, running back Nyheim Hines was traded to Buffalo. Now everyone wants...
Question of the day: Will changes fix Colts’ broken offense?
This is an offense that is categorically one of the NFL’s worst.
NBC Washington
Washington Commanders Owners Hire Bank of America to Explore Potential Sale
Dan and Tanya Snyder, the embattled owners of the Washington Commanders, said Wednesday that they've retained Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the NFL franchise. In a two-paragraph statement, the team said the Snyders hired the bank to "consider potential transactions" but that the couple are...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
NBC Washington
Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel Amid Takeoff's Death
Deion Sanders is banning his Jackson State football players from leaving their hotel this weekend when the team travels to take on Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed on Tuesday morning. In a heartfelt speech, the NFL Hall of Famer told his squad that if...
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
Comments / 0