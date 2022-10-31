The Indianapolis Colts seem to be giving up on the 2022 season if their trade deadline strategy is anything to go off of, but they are still hanging around in the AFC playoff picture in Week 9. That could change though if they suffer another loss, as they will be going up against the New England Patriots this upcoming weekend. With the game nearing, we will roll out our Colts Week 9 predictions for this pivotal contest.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO