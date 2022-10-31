Read full article on original website
Suspect fired 17 shots toward women during drive-by shooting in Nashville, police say
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he injured a woman during a drive-by shooting in a Nashville neighborhood.
dicksonpost.com
Deputies arrest suspect barricaded in Dickson home
Dickson County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody last month on multiple charges, including violation of the sex offender registry. According to a press release from the department, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, warrants deputies responded to 917 Promiseland Road in an attempt to locate Clifton James Stansberry, 32, of Dickson. Stansberry had outstanding warrants in Dickson County for.
WSMV
Man charged with firing 17 shots at home during driveby in October
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday night and charged him in a driveby shooting that nearly killed a small child in October. According to the arrest affidavit, Charles Coons was in a vehicle that circled in front of a home on Gwynnwood Drive on October 21 and hung out one of the windows as he opened fire on the residence.
Golf cart crash suspect pointed weapon at officers on Halloween: police
A man was arrested after wrecking a golf cart and pointing a pistol at an officer in Gallatin.
fox17.com
Police: Man hanging out of car window shot at Nashville residence 17 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he shot at a residence 17 times last month, nearly hitting an infant. Charles Anthony Coons is charged with attempted criminal homicide, vandalism, and aggravated assault for the Oct. 21 shooting. According to an arrest...
WSMV
Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
Williamson County woman arrested after gas station clerk killed during Smyrna robbery
More than two months after a Smyrna gas station clerk was gunned down, police announced a second person has been arrested in connection with the case.
WSMV
Gallatin man arrested for crashing golf cart with woman, 3 children on it
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, Oct. 31, officers went to Plantation Boulevard after they received a call about a suspicious incident where a man crashed a golf cart carrying a woman and three children. After he crashed the golf cart, he returned back to his car and drove home.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office continues search for 19-year-old missing woman
The search continues for a missing 19-year-old woman who police said went missing Sunday night in Mt Juliet.
WTVF
Authorities search for missing 19-year-old last seen in Mt. Juliet
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call Monday morning that has now morphed into an endangered child alert of a 19-year-old teen. Authorities are looking for Michaelle Van Kleef, who was last seen Sunday night around the Benders Ferry Road Area. It wasn't...
WSMV
Metro PD search for man with 21 outstanding warrants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are conducting a search for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants. The 21 warrants are mostly burglary or theft related. 28-year-old Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. has reportedly stolen from the same Home Depot location 14 times this year. The thefts from...
WSMV
Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
Man arrested after attempted robbery at Hendersonville gas station
A man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a gas station in Hendersonville.
WSMV
$25,000 reward offered for info on missing Wilson Co. 19-year-old woman
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. Officials are now offering a $25,000 reward for any information the the missing woman. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen in Mount Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road...
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
WSMV
One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County
COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
WSMV
Nashville woman dies in Monday’s shooting on I-24 in Robertson Co.
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 near Maxey Road were closed in both directions on Monday night while law enforcement agents investigated a deadly shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller, of Nashville, died as a result of the...
Community’s Assistance Needed in Locating Two Runaway Juveniles in Separate Cases
From Metro Police November 1, 2022 – Youth Services detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate two juveniles in separate runaway cases who walked away from their caregivers during mid-October and have not yet been located. Jason Hogues, 12, walked away from his Department of Children’s Services placement on October 17. He […] The post Community’s Assistance Needed in Locating Two Runaway Juveniles in Separate Cases appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart crash on Halloween
A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart while under the influence Monday night.
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
