Dayton, OH

Dayton defensive tackle named PFL Defensive Player of the Week

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS, MO — Dayton Flyer defensive tackle Sam Schadek has been Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Week for his play in Dayton’s 31-24 win over Valparaiso Saturday afternoon.

Schadek had five tackles, including 4.5 tackles for a loss. He also at 3.5 sacks, including 2.5 in the fourth quarter.

He leads the team with six sacks this season, including five in the last two games.

Schadek is currently tied for the third place in the PFL in sacks averaging 0.75 per game.

The Flyers are currently 6-2 overall, including 4-1 in the Pioneer Football League, this season.

Dayton’s next game will be Saturday, November 5, at Presbyterian in Clinton, South Carolina.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

You can hear the game on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO. The game will also be streamed online here at whio.com.

