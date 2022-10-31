Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Crews respond to single-vehicle rollover
Members of the Afton Volunteer Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and Star Valley EMS responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover over the Salt River Pass on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported, it highlighted the changing seasons as wind, rain and snow are...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
svinews.com
Funeral services for Lauren Vera Bradshaw
Lauren Vera Bradshaw had a glorious reunion in Heaven with her father, Brian, after being called home in a tragic automobile accident on October 22, 2022. They were surrounded by Heavenly Father, Jesus, and many other loved ones. Lauren is the third and youngest child of the late Brian Bradshaw...
svinews.com
Tennessee man arrested following high speed chase from Kemmerer to Star Valley
A 29-year-old man from Tennessee was arrested Monday after leading police a high speed chase from Kemmerer to Star Valley. Captain Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Douglas Hill of Heritage Tennessee fled from officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Kemmerer and Diamondville Police Departments.
buckrail.com
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
buckrail.com
Them on Us: ‘Wyoming’s new land rush’
JACKSON, Wyo. — Economic disparity has become synonymous with Jackson Hole, and a segment on CBS News “Sunday Morning” highlights the impact on housing from both sides of the socioeconomic spectrum. “There’s a saying in town that you either have three homes or three jobs,” correspondent Ben...
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
eastidahonews.com
Spike strips deployed to stop driver going 100 mph on Highway 20, police say
IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged after allegedly speeding 100 miles per hour and not stopping for troopers. Christian Authur Kimbro was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving. According to an affidavit of probable cause...
svinews.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Cokeville vs Tongue River 10/28/22
The Cokeville Panthers defeated Tongue River by a score of 17-0 in the 2A Quarterfinal round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs. The Panthers will now travel to Lovell to take on the top seeded and #1 ranked Lovell Bulldogs. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 on Saturday, November 5. The game will be broadcast live by SVI Media at SVInews.com.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 24-31, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 24-31, 2022. Trinidad Johnson of Farson, WY, was arrested on October 25 on a warrant for allegedly driving under the influence and following to closely. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals...
