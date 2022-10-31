Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
Noise advisory in effect this week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
The Marine Corps Recruit Depot are alerting local residents of a noise advisory in effect for this Wednesday due to ceremonial cannon fire, military officials said.
Chula Vista approves annexing county land, still needs county commission approval
Chula Vista City Council considered annexing 1,869 acres from San Diego County to Chula Vista’s city limits at its meeting Tuesday night.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
NBC San Diego
SDG&E Reporting Multiple Power Outages Around San Diego County
San Diego Gas and Electric is reporting multiple power outages throughout the county Wednesday afternoon. There are 54 customers in Kensington, Talmadge, W State College, City Heights, Chollas Creek, and Oak Park that are without power. SDG&E said it is determining the cause. The electric company expects the power to be restored by 4:30 p.m.
Dead Great White Shark found at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — A Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach Sunday. Local park rangers brought it up to the Beach Trail as several Torrey Pines hikers gathered around. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen was out hiking when she stumbled across the dead shark right before her eyes. She snapped a picture and talked to an expert Wednesday to find out more.
kusi.com
Turf War between human smugglers moves from Tijuana into San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities call them the “Border Bandits,” and they’re controlled by the most violent smuggling cartels in Mexico. Experts warn these cartels are getting extremely brazen in the San Diego region, as they have no fear of being caught. The Turf War between...
KPBS
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone
In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
San Diego Food Bank kicks off Holiday food Drive
The Holiday Food Drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank kicked off Tuesday, helping to fill a huge need in San Diego County.
iheart.com
San Diego May Experience Rare “Fireball Swarm” According To Astronomers
San Diego could get to experience what is called a "Fireball Swarm" meteor shower in the coming days. The National Weather Service says It is expected to appear this Friday and Saturday with clear visibility conditions. The best times to see the meteor showers is between midnight and dawn. The...
Halloween in Chula Vista: Here's why it's ranked 4th trick-or-treat city in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Grocery Store Was Site of Massive EBT Cards-for-Drugs Fraud Scheme: DA's Office
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
KPBS
Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race
What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
tinybeans.com
Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in San Diego
Thanksgiving is the best holiday to gather family and friends around the table—especially when you’re not stressed about burning the bird or fitting all the side dishes in the oven at once. This year, give yourself (and your kitchen) a break—and support local businesses—by either ordering your Thanksgiving dinner from one of our favorite local restaurants that’s a hit with the kids, or dine-in at a top San Diego restaurant that’s open on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve also found the best bakeries for that perfect, made-in-San Diego dessert.
President Biden plans Thursday, Friday trip to San Diego as Election Day nears
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As Election Day approaches, the California Democratic Party hopes to get a boost in the tightly contested 49th Congressional District race when President Joe Biden visits San Diego to campaign for incumbent Rep. Mike Levin on Thursday. Details on the presidential visit are still unclear, but...
