San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits

The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

SDG&E Reporting Multiple Power Outages Around San Diego County

San Diego Gas and Electric is reporting multiple power outages throughout the county Wednesday afternoon. There are 54 customers in Kensington, Talmadge, W State College, City Heights, Chollas Creek, and Oak Park that are without power. SDG&E said it is determining the cause. The electric company expects the power to be restored by 4:30 p.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Dead Great White Shark found at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — A Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach Sunday. Local park rangers brought it up to the Beach Trail as several Torrey Pines hikers gathered around. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen was out hiking when she stumbled across the dead shark right before her eyes. She snapped a picture and talked to an expert Wednesday to find out more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone

In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
LA MESA, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race

What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
tinybeans.com

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in San Diego

Thanksgiving is the best holiday to gather family and friends around the table—especially when you’re not stressed about burning the bird or fitting all the side dishes in the oven at once. This year, give yourself (and your kitchen) a break—and support local businesses—by either ordering your Thanksgiving dinner from one of our favorite local restaurants that’s a hit with the kids, or dine-in at a top San Diego restaurant that’s open on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve also found the best bakeries for that perfect, made-in-San Diego dessert.
SAN DIEGO, CA

