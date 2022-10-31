ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Two Tuscaloosa library branches could close because of funding shortfall

By Jasmine Hollie, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoLWF_0isZ4fEa00

A lack of funding could cause the Tuscaloosa Public Library to close its Weaver-Bolden and Brown branches next year, library officials said at a Friday news conference.

"We've got a really good public library that's doing an incredible amount of positive things in the community with extremely limited financial support," Bryan Winter, who serves as the library's treasurer, said at the news conference held at TPL's main branch on Jack Warner Parkway.

On Oct. 24, TPL announced several cutbacks in its day-to-day operations.

In a news release, the TPL's board of trustees said they plan to reduce operational hours at all three branches, implement a hiring freeze and reduce spending on books and programming by up to 30%. Though hours of operation will be reduced, at least one of the library’s three locations will be open every day of the week.

The changes take effect Tuesday.

Library officials said the decision to make the cutbacks was difficult, but they felt the cost-saving measures were necessary to compensate for annual local government funding levels that they said have not kept pace with inflation. The library receives funds from three local governments – Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa County and Northport.

The cutbacks will maintain minimal staffing levels and provide the best possible library experience for the Tuscaloosa community, said Florence Williams, chair of the library's board of trustees.

TPL has requested $2,076,789 in funding from the city of Tuscaloosa for fiscal year 2023. Library officials say that's the level of funding that would offset the increase in operational expenses and maintain the current level of services for the residents of Tuscaloosa. The library has received around $1.84 million in funding from City Hall since 2018.

Library officials said they also plan to host fundraisers to make up for the shortfall.

TPL Executive Director Jennifer Pearson said she she believes closing the two branches would be a great loss for the Tuscaloosa community and those who rely on library's resources and programming.

The Brown branch at 300 Bobby Miller Parkway serves a fast-growing part of Tuscaloosa County, while the Weaver-Bolden branch at 2522 Lanier Ave. serves the West End community.

Pearson was named TPL's executive director in July 2022. She had served as interim executive directors since November 2021, when she replaced Rick Freemon, who had been the library’s interim or full-time executive director since November 2014.

Williams said she believes TPL is an important asset to the community because it also teaches skills and training needed to succeed in the workforce.

"The library is something that's needed to make sure that we're giving people the skills to become great citizens," Williams said.

In addition to needing money for staffing and programming, the main branch needs a new roof, HVAC installation and other general maintenance improvements.

Pearson said those who wish to support the library can reach out to elected officials, visit the library's three branches, check out books, log on to the databases and support TPL programs.

According to its website, TPL serves 192,000 residents of Tuscaloosa County, as well as students at the University of Alabama, Shelton State Community College and Stillman College.

The library offers books in all formats including downloadable e-books, DVDs and reference assistance. The library provides computer classes, children’s story times and book discussions. In addition to the three library branches, TPL has two bookmobiles that visit more than 40 locations in Tuscaloosa County, including daycare centers, schools, community sites and senior living facilities.

Comments / 2

Related
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Demopolis Times

Gov. Ivey attends Demopolis City Landing ribbon cutting

Gov. Kay Ivey paid a visit to Demopolis last Thursday, October 27 to celebrate the official opening of the City Landing. Alongside Gov. Ivey was Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins, the Demopolis City Council, the Marengo County Commission, and others in attendance for the ribbon cutting.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Demopolis Times

Rural Health Medical Program celebrates 45th anniversary in Demopolis

The Rural Health Medical Program celebrated its 45th anniversary last Wednesday, October 26 at the Demopolis Civic Center. The theme for the event was “Wild Wild West Cabaret” and attendees were encouraged to dress up in country western attire. The Rural Health Medical Program Incorporated (RHMPI) was established...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
wbrc.com

Contractor wraps it up early on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Great news today for those of who travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. Contractors finished early in wrapping up repair work in the southbound lanes at Covered Bridge Road exit. Under the original plan contractors had until November 18 to get the job done, but they...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday

Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

2022 General Election—what to know for Jefferson County

It’s about that time to head to the polls. From how to find your polling place to who’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8. Mark your calendars. We’re nearing election day. Voter registration is open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

‘It’s unacceptable’: Two shootings in Tuscaloosa in less than a week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa has seen two shooting in less than a week with the most recent happening overnight in Temerson Square near downtown on Wednesday morning. Tuscaloosa police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the entertainment district of Termerson Square, an area off 4th Street stretching from Chophouse to The Copper Top.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

PARA Selects Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge as Speaker for Veterans Day Program

A local Veterans Day Program will feature Tuscaloosa County's Probate Judge, Rob Robertson, as the keynote speaker for the event which will take place on November 11. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, the program is in conjunction with PARA's Veteran's Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the University of Alabama's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Woman Shot After Bar Fight in Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square

A woman was hurt early Wednesday morning after she was shot while leaving downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square, according to police investigators. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the entertainment district on 4th Street on reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar

A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy