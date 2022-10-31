ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Grand Park Honors Vin Scully Putting An 'Ofrenda'

By Ricardo Sandoval
The late-great Vin Scully gets an 'Ofrenda' at Grand Park in Downtown L.A

The former Dodger broadcaster and Hall of Famer Vin Scully passed away in August at 94. He passed at his home in Hidden Hills, California and the baseball world mourned his loss.

Halloween is upon us, and while you have kids trick-o-treating and dressing up, you also have people celebrating the Day of the Dead, which occurs November 1-2.

Los Angeles is home to a high population of Mexican Americans, and many Mexicans celebrate the Day of the Dead by honoring and remembering loved ones.

Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles is participating in the Day of the Dead by putting an ‘Ofrenda’ of the late-great Vin Scully.

An ‘Ofrenda’ is essential in celebrating the holiday and is created by family or loved ones to honor the dead in a very elaborate and memorable way.

Vin meant so much to the city of Los Angeles. He was the voice of the summer for so many years. The New York native was the embodiment of the Dodgers; they went hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. From Brooklyn to Los Angeles, from all the players and managers who donned the Dodger blue, Vin was the constant for many decades.

Scully gave it his all in his tremendous 67 years of calling games on television and radio.

His legacy will live on forever; that tweet shows how much Los Angeles loved Vin Scully.

We miss you, Vinny.

