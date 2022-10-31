ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The 10: Step back in time, eat wings, catch some air and hang with heroes

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
We're coming off an October that was packed to the top of a trick-or-treat candy bag with events, and November doesn't show any signs of slowing down. We've got fun, music, food and much, much more for you in The 10 for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office annual Halloween Spooktacular

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is back Monday with a huge team of volunteers for the annual drive-through trick-or-treat event at Garrett Coliseum, 1555 Federal Drive. Drivers should enter at the rear of the coliseum off Coliseum Boulevard. If you or your organization would like to be a vendor or volunteer, call 334-832-2515.

Alabama Frontier Days in Wetumpka

Long before smartphones and TV, people living on the frontier made things and lived off the land. That way of life is back for four days, Wednesday through Saturday, at Fort Toulouse-Jackson Park, 2521 W. Fort Toulouse Road, Wetumpka. Visitors will see Creek Indians, French and American soldiers, British traders. You'll get a glimpse into life during the Creek War, and life in Andrew Jackson's army. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students. For more info, call 334-567-3002.

'Annie' in town for one night only at MPAC

The iconic tale of Little Orphan Annie is in Montgomery for one night only on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $52-$72. It's a tale of American spirit in the face of a "Hard Knock Life." Get tickets online at https://www.mpaconline.org/events/ or call the MPAC box office at 334-481-5100.

'Annie Jr.' coming to Alabama Christian Academy

If you didn't catch "Annie" on Tuesday at MPAC, or even if you did and want more of the adorable musical, you're in luck. 'Annie Jr.' is coming for three days to the gym stage at Alabama Christian Academy, 4700 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery. It'll be Thursday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, contact ACA at 334-277-1985.

Kickin' Cancer Benefit at Range 231 N.

They're having an awesome night of music for a great cause Friday, 6 p.m. at Range 231 N., Montgomery. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is hosting a Kickin' Cancer benefit, with music from Jessica Meuse, Brandon Jordan and Ruckertown Road, and other special guests. There's a $10 cover, and 100% of the proceeds are going to the Rose family.

6th annual Wing Festival at East Family YMCA

There's something amazing about a really good chicken wing. If you're craving some secret recipe wings from local chefs, the East Family YMCA has a taste explosion just waiting to happen on Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Try out wing recipes from the competitors, and enjoy other refreshments, plus family fun with children's activities — cornhole, bouncy house and more. Door prizes will be awarded. Come to eat or, if you've got the right stuff, come to cook. There's a team entry fee of $250, which includes a 40-pound box of wings. It's $10 a person to get in, and kids younger than five get in free. The YMCA is at 3407 Pelzer Ave., Montgomery. A complete list of rules for cooking teams is available online at https://ymcamontgomery.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/6th-Annual-WIng-Festival.pdf. For more information contact Terry Galloway at 334-272-3390 or tgalloway@ymcamontgomery.org.

Blackberry Smoke at the MPAC

The band Blackberry Smoke has been rocking and loving Georgia for 20 years. Now they're bringing that love back to Alabama for a Friday show at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. Tickets range from $29.50 to $46.50. They're coming in as they celebrate the release of a new album, You Hear Georgia. “We can’t wait to come out and play our new songs from You Hear Georgia live," said lead singer Charlie Starr in a release. "We are long overdue to get out to these great places and see some friends, family, brothers and sisters that we have really missed. It’s going to be extra special playing these big rock 'n' roll shows again!” Get tickets to Friday's show online at https://www.mpaconline.org/events/ or call the MPAC box office at 334-481-5100.

CASA Superhero 5K and Fun Run

Downtown Montgomery's streets are going to be full of superheroes Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. It's an all-ages event where everybody can dress up like their favorite superheroes. The CASA Superhero Run starts at 9 a.m. Riverwalk Stadium. A children's 1 mile inside Riverwalk Stadium starts at 10:30 a.m. This day is a benefit for CASA of Montgomery County, advocates for children who have been removed from their home due to abuse and neglect. In addition to the run, there's a costume contest, a finish line festival with real-life superheroes, inflatables, food vendors, activities, raffle prizes and more. https://casasuperherorunmgm.itsyourrace.com/

Free Show: Abusements and Bad Hygiene at the Montgomery Skatepark

It's time to catch some air full of the awesome sound of punk rock. Abusements are back at the Montgomery Skatepark, 2390 Cong. W. L. Dickinson Drive, for another free, all-ages show Saturday with Bad Hygiene. The show starts at 3 p.m. Bring your wheels and skate along to heavy shredding.

Veterans Appreciation Week at the Montgomery Zoo

Sunday kicks off a week of saying thanks to those who serve our nation. Nov. 6-12 is Veterans Appreciation Week at the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum, 2301 Coliseum Parkway. All veterans, active duty personnel and their dependent family members get a 50% discount on regular daytime admission, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Valid military identification required. https://www.montgomeryal.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5660/17

