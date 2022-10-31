State GOP drops money in local House race; Democratic incumbent has edge

The Alabama Republican Party has sent a cash infusion to a Republican challenger in a majority-Black district that includes Montgomery, but the Democratic incumbent is pulling in his own cash.

The party gave Karla Maddox a total of $15,000 on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. It was the largest contribution from the party to a nominee in a majority-Black district that week.

But Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, D-Hayneville, retains a fundraising advantage. According to the most recent campaign finance data with the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, Lawrence has $84,208 to Maddox's $21,093.

“If we get great turnout, we shouldn’t have any problem winning this race,” Lawrence said. “The key is getting people out to the polls.”

Attempts to get comment from Maddox on the race were unsuccessful. Maddox’s Facebook page describes her as “unapologetically conservative,” though a recent flyer from the campaign emphasized her support for issues that could appeal to Democratic voters, including ending the grocery tax and lowering prescription drug costs.

The state party is the largest single source of funding for Maddox's campaign.

House District 69, which includes Wilcox, Lowndes, Montgomery and Autauga counties, has generally been solidly Democratic. The district is about 52% Black and 43% white. It is also economically polarized. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Wilcox County in 2020 was $35,063; in Lowndes it was $33,634. In Montgomery County, the median household income in 2020 was $50,385; Autauga County, it was $57,982.

Lawrence got 66% of the vote in the district in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2018. While portions of Autauga County have always been part of the district, last year’s redistricting added portions of the deep red District 88 to District 69, including west Prattville. A Republican who wants to win the district would need a strong turnout in those areas.

Lawrence said in a recent interview he was emphasizing his experience as a representative, his connections with Prattville (his children graduated from Prattville High School) and his work securing money for the district, particularly when it comes to infrastructure.

“We’ve got great broadband, great internet access in Prattville,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we have great access in Wilcox and Lowndes counties.”

Lawrence has received $45,000 in the past two weeks from Alabama Positive PAC, founded last year. The PAC got all its money from BB23, the company that runs White Hall Entertainment, a gambling establishment in Lowndes County. In debates over gambling, Lawrence has sought to protect White Hall, which he said is a critical employer in an area that struggles to attract jobs.

Brian Lyman covers politics and state government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at 334-240-0185 orblyman@gannett.com.