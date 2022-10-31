ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Triple death reported in Gateway neighborhood

By The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hGoq_0isZ4VMC00

Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department.

Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Investigators tweeted out an update just after noon Monday saying the deaths were "possibly a drug overdose," but gave no other details.

The medical examiner will release the victims' ID's as well as the cause of death, police said.

This is a developing story and updates will come as they are made available.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Found: SUV used in shooting that left 1 dead, 5 injured

The SUV used by the suspects in Tuesday afternoon's shooting that left one dead and five others injured has been located. Denver police said the black Ford Explorer was located in the 3900 block of Colorado Boulevard. The vehicle was unoccupied. The search for the suspects in the deadly shooting continued Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Six people were shot and one person was killed. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being one of the men. The victims have not been identified. Two of those injured in the shooting,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Police get warrants for two juveniles suspected in deadly fire

Police in Lakewood have warrants for two juveniles they believe are responsible for Monday's fatal fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.The early morning fire killed a 31-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter and left ten injured, including three sent to the hospital."At this point, it does not appear that the mother and daughter, in particular, were targeted in this fire," said John Romero, Lakewood Police spokesman. "We're still talking to two people from the adjacent apartments to figure out if someone, in particular, was targeted or not." Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were trapped in their...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arson suspected in deadly Lakewood apartment fire

Lakewood police strongly suspect arson caused a Lakewood apartment fire that killed a mother and her 10-year-old child early Monday. Investigators issued warrants for two juveniles whom they believe are responsible. The warrants allege 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Arson, according to a Lakewood Police press release. The mother and child died in the early morning inferno at the Tiffany ...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Idaho8.com

4 dead following domestic dispute in Aurora, Colorado home, police say

Four people, including one woman and three men, were fatally shot in an Aurora, Colorado home early Sunday morning in a domestic dispute, Aurora Police Chief Daniel John Oats said in a news conference. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of “suspicious activity” at a home...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont

A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy