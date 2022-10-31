Triple death reported in Gateway neighborhood

Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department.

Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Investigators tweeted out an update just after noon Monday saying the deaths were "possibly a drug overdose," but gave no other details.

The medical examiner will release the victims' ID's as well as the cause of death, police said.

This is a developing story and updates will come as they are made available.