'This is my city': Former Cathedral star Terry McLaurin makes game-winning play vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- As soon as Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin threw his hand in the air and quarterback Taylor Heincke unleashed a heave 33 yards down the field in his direction time slowed for the former IndyStar Mr. Football.

McLaurin and Heincke were executing a scramble drill late in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, a play where the quarterback is forced to leave the pocket and a receiver does his best to improvise and present a target for the QB. McLaurin got open on a scramble drill earlier in the game, but Heincke threw the ball elsewhere. This time, trailing by six in the final minute of the game, with about 70 friends and family members cheering on the hometown hero, the ball headed directly toward McLaurin with All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore lurking in his hip pocket.

McLaurin elevated over Gilmore and their hands wrapped around the ball simultaneously. As they fell to the ground, McLaurin ripped the ball away from Gilmore, landing at the 1-yard line, setting up Heincke's game-winning QB sneak on the next play.

After the highlight-reel catch, the normally stoic and reserved McLaurin was overcome with emotion.

"This my city," McLaurin exclaimed while high-fiving Heincke and fellow wide receiver Cam Sims. "This my city," McLaurin repeating while getting bear hugged by offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.

The play provided a storybook ending for Indy's native son on a day filled with special moments.

"I kind of have a feeling when he's going to start extending the play and on this particular play, on the catch, I kind of did a pirouette around Gilmore and I got loose," McLaurin said. "Taylor saw me and he just gave me a chance for the ball.

"I had a lot of confidence I was gonna come down with that ball. And it was just a great, great overall play, from the O-line to Taylor just giving me a chance. It's kind of cool to be able to make that kind of play."

Lucas Oil Stadium and the Colts have always played a big part in McLaurin's life. McLaurin grew up attending Colts games with his father, Terry Sr., sitting way up in section 540. Now the former third-round pick out of Ohio State and recipient of a new three-year $68.2 million deal has his supporters a little closer, in section 118.

Growing up in the Peyton Manning era, the former Cathedral star dressed as Marvin Harrison for two years in a row for Halloween. Now McLaurin and Harrison (in town for former teammate Tarik Glenn's Ring of Honor Induction) were taking pictures together on the field before Sunday's game. McLaurin also chatted with Colts receivers coach Reggie Wayne pregame, adding to the memorable moments for the Indy native.

The win moves McLaurin's record to 5-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium where he won two state titles and two Big Ten championship games. After his six-catch 133-yard performance, McLaurin now has 20 catches for 474 yards and five touchdowns in games at Lucas Oil.

"To be back in the stadium where a lot of my love for football started, to be blessed and fortunate enough to be in a situation where I watched a lot of those great players for the Colts play and got to play in high school and in college, now in the NFL. To be a part of teams that haven't lost, that's just, man," McLaurin said. "I just look and God's been so faithful and good in my life. I could have never dreamed that I'd be in this position. But I'm thankful that I'm here and it's extremely humbling and I just want to continue to be the guy that my team has believed I can be."

McLaurin's emerged as a team leader and true No. 1 receiver, producing back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns over the last two seasons, despite shaky quarterback player and overall disfunction within the Commanders organization.

Entering the locker room after the game, McLaurin's teammates showered him with water, beaming with pride and patting their hands, a motion popularized in the NBA after a player posterizes a defender. McLaurin said he struggled with contested catches early in his career, but he worked to improve in that area and earn the trust of his quarterbacks.

McLaurin's latest contested catch sent a dagger though the hearts of Colts fans. But even the staunchest Colts supporter can't blame McLaurin for putting on a show for his family.

"For him to come back home and to end a game like that, that's big time," Commander wide receiver and McLaurin's former Ohio State teammate Curtis Samuel said. "He's just doing what Terry does. Every time we call him to make a play he goes out there and makes a play. I'm excited for him. He had a bunch people come out so that was big."