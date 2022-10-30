ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

City commissioners approve sewer extension despite questions about funding, timing

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N9as_0isZ45jn00

Tallahassee commissioners gave unanimous support to extend the city’s sewer system all the way south to Capital Circle without an apparent path toward funding the $20 million project.

City staffers assured commissioners there was time to determine how to fund the addition of more than 35,000 feet of water and sewer pipes.

Commissioners approved allocating $2 million to start the planning and design phase of the project.

City Commissioner Jack Porter voiced hesitations about moving from the idea first being mentioned by Mayor John Dailey at a quasi-political press conference to agreeing to the project in just 20 days.

She was rebuffed by her colleagues who said the push to extend sewer services to the Southside, in this case an area known as the Triangle, has been an issue for the better part of two decades.

Background:Price estimate for Tallahassee sewer extension doubles as city officials take up proposal

Also:Plans to extend Tallahassee's sewer system to south Capital Circle in the works

“We have had a lot of time to bring this up and I do think we should act sooner rather than later,” Porter said. “This does feel very rushed to me and, without a super compelling reason for us to act today, I would feel much, much more comfortable if we had more information not to mention an opportunity for the public to weigh in on this.”

She noted it would be difficult for the city to recoup the investment because many of the residents who could get sewer don’t pay city taxes or utilities. Typically, the city doesn’t provide services to the county without a compelling reason, she added.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox disagreed and noted that now is the time to move forward with Leon County also seeking funding to assist residents in hook-up fees.

“This work is a part of the Southside Action Plan that has been sitting on the shelf for 20 years,” Williams-Cox said. “It’s time to move it along.”

Williams-Cox and Commissioner Curtis Richardson attended the press conference held by Dailey October 6.

Porter repeatedly said she supported the project but wanted time for staff to gather more information. She noted the timing to the Nov. 8 election.

“This body has had four years to act on this and, frankly, two weeks before an election…” she said. “I think it’s appropriate if we waited to 20 years to wait a few more weeks.”

On the campaign trail

Porter's concerns came after questions about where the city expected to find $20 million to fund the project.

Steve Shafer, the general manager of the city’s Underground Utilities and Public Infrastructure department, said there were efforts to leverage state and federal grant funding. However, staff had not yet determined where there was money for the project.

“We haven’t finalized a funding strategy for that to date” Shafer told commissioners. He said the planning and design phase would be completed first before a solid funding source was determined.

“We’ve got a little bit of time to do that.”

The area falls inside the Urban Services Area, where municipal services like water and sewer can be extended, however, it is a patchwork of parcels that are in and out of the city limits.

The area where sewer and water will be extended is wedged between Crawfordville and Woodville highways, Capital Circle south and Gaile Avenue.

Ongoing efforts at the Leon County Commission level have focused on replacing septic systems for environmental and health reasons. County officials have already pledged to help secure funding for the roughly $10,000 per property to cover costs to convert to the sewer system.

The proposal surfaced with just weeks until Election Day, in which Dailey is seeking re-election in a tight race against Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. It also came days before a powerful endorsement from Leon County Chairman Bill Proctor.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtxl.com

Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day. Leon County offices, libraries, community centers and animal control will be closed for normal operations both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11. Libraries will resume normal operating...
LEON COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee

'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Five Florida Senate Races To Watch

Republicans have controlled the Florida Senate since the 1990s and are looking to expand their majority in the Nov. 8 elections. Democrats, meanwhile, hope to pick up a couple of seats and chip away at the GOP’s control. Here are five state Senate races to
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times

As Georgia residents rushed to vote early in the general election, 105-year-old Ida Simmons from Attapulgus in Decatur County impressed local election officials. Beyond her remarkable age, she voted in person, unlike many elderly voters in the rural county. And she has felt driven to do so ever since she registered to vote in 1964, when being a Black person voting in South Georgia could be a risky undertaking.
ATTAPULGUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas

WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime

On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting

Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 31, 2022

James Grimsley, 65, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Bodie, 46, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchel Hodges, 44, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic offender: Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy