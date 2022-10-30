City commissioners approve sewer extension despite questions about funding, timing

Tallahassee commissioners gave unanimous support to extend the city’s sewer system all the way south to Capital Circle without an apparent path toward funding the $20 million project.

City staffers assured commissioners there was time to determine how to fund the addition of more than 35,000 feet of water and sewer pipes.

Commissioners approved allocating $2 million to start the planning and design phase of the project.

City Commissioner Jack Porter voiced hesitations about moving from the idea first being mentioned by Mayor John Dailey at a quasi-political press conference to agreeing to the project in just 20 days.

She was rebuffed by her colleagues who said the push to extend sewer services to the Southside, in this case an area known as the Triangle, has been an issue for the better part of two decades.

“We have had a lot of time to bring this up and I do think we should act sooner rather than later,” Porter said. “This does feel very rushed to me and, without a super compelling reason for us to act today, I would feel much, much more comfortable if we had more information not to mention an opportunity for the public to weigh in on this.”

She noted it would be difficult for the city to recoup the investment because many of the residents who could get sewer don’t pay city taxes or utilities. Typically, the city doesn’t provide services to the county without a compelling reason, she added.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox disagreed and noted that now is the time to move forward with Leon County also seeking funding to assist residents in hook-up fees.

“This work is a part of the Southside Action Plan that has been sitting on the shelf for 20 years,” Williams-Cox said. “It’s time to move it along.”

Williams-Cox and Commissioner Curtis Richardson attended the press conference held by Dailey October 6.

Porter repeatedly said she supported the project but wanted time for staff to gather more information. She noted the timing to the Nov. 8 election.

“This body has had four years to act on this and, frankly, two weeks before an election…” she said. “I think it’s appropriate if we waited to 20 years to wait a few more weeks.”

On the campaign trail

Porter's concerns came after questions about where the city expected to find $20 million to fund the project.

Steve Shafer, the general manager of the city’s Underground Utilities and Public Infrastructure department, said there were efforts to leverage state and federal grant funding. However, staff had not yet determined where there was money for the project.

“We haven’t finalized a funding strategy for that to date” Shafer told commissioners. He said the planning and design phase would be completed first before a solid funding source was determined.

“We’ve got a little bit of time to do that.”

The area falls inside the Urban Services Area, where municipal services like water and sewer can be extended, however, it is a patchwork of parcels that are in and out of the city limits.

The area where sewer and water will be extended is wedged between Crawfordville and Woodville highways, Capital Circle south and Gaile Avenue.

Ongoing efforts at the Leon County Commission level have focused on replacing septic systems for environmental and health reasons. County officials have already pledged to help secure funding for the roughly $10,000 per property to cover costs to convert to the sewer system.

The proposal surfaced with just weeks until Election Day, in which Dailey is seeking re-election in a tight race against Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. It also came days before a powerful endorsement from Leon County Chairman Bill Proctor.

