Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia
MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Cristian Javier, 3 relievers throw 3rd playoff no-hitter vs. Phillies in World Series Game 4
PHILADELPHIA - Right-hander Cristian Javier and three relievers no-hit the Phillies for just the 3rd playoff no-hitter in Major League Baseball postseason history on Wednesday night as the Houston Astros tied up the 2022 World Series at two games apiece with a 5-0 victory. The last playoff no-hitter also came...
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
Norristown Times Herald
POSTPONED: Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 3
Mother Nature decided she didn’t want Game 3 of the World Series to be played Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Major League Baseball made a postponement official after getting a 6:45 p.m. update from forecasters. Noah Syndergaard was set to take the mound for the Phils...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper puts Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home run vs. Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first inning of Tuesday night's Game 3 of the World Series (GameTracker) in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance...
WATCH: Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall
DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night. Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
No-hitter thrown for just the second time in World Series history as Astros beat Phillies in Game 4
For just the second time in World Series history, a no-hitter has been thrown as four Houston Astros pitchers completed the feat against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night to win 5-0 and secure their place in baseball lore.
From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — From south-central Pennsylvania to the World Series, that's been the path of Harrisburg area natives Ryan Engroff and Jared Smith. “We started out helping some buddies make some bats out of a garage in Hummelstown, actually," said Smith, co-founder and CEO of Victus Sports. “It’s been a wild ride since the beginning for sure.”
