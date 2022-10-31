ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

POSTPONED: Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 3

Mother Nature decided she didn’t want Game 3 of the World Series to be played Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Major League Baseball made a postponement official after getting a 6:45 p.m. update from forecasters. Noah Syndergaard was set to take the mound for the Phils...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall

DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night.    Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — From south-central Pennsylvania to the World Series, that's been the path of Harrisburg area natives Ryan Engroff and Jared Smith. “We started out helping some buddies make some bats out of a garage in Hummelstown, actually," said Smith, co-founder and CEO of Victus Sports. “It’s been a wild ride since the beginning for sure.”
HARRISBURG, PA

