ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Real estate veteran opens RE/MAX Market Force in St. Augustine

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBl00_0isZ32yz00

Julie Lemke, a local real estate veteran, is the new broker/owner of RE/MAX Market Force, which opened Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 701 Market St., Suite 105B in St. Augustine.

With new partner, and in-house attorney, Contessa Pulsfus, plus 34 experienced agents and an accomplished support team of sons Zach and Austin Lemke and daughter, Sara Lemke, the office will have a balanced portfolio of residential, commercial and investment real estate practitioners assisting home buyers and sellers throughout Northeast Florida.

“RE/MAX is the undisputed leader in the world of real estate, at home and abroad,” Lemke said. “I am excited to be able to provide a local opportunity for real estate friends and family to grow a business together. We are honored by the agents who have already joined us in this amazing collaboration.”

Elkton:St. Johns County-based Q-PAC Corporate headquarters sells for $5,100,000

St. Augustine:Bed and breakfast on market for over $3 million

Lemke has been in the real estate industry for 35 years and was a past RE/MAX broker in Atlanta and a broker/manager in Florida. She’s a certified real estate instructor with a strong background in commercial and business brokerages.

Lemke said she’s looking forward to developing an agent-focused company and helping agents build their own brand of success while also staying committed to the needs of their clients.

“We value specialization and the well-defined precision and attention to detail that brings with it. We are well-tuned to technology and have an in-house attorney, which helps elevate the level of professionalism we bring to the table for our clients. We have a strong focus on commercial real estate already with over $45 million in commercial and hospitality listings. Another big concentration for us will be developing strong luxury teams to provide superior service.”

RE/MAX Market Force will serve home buyers and sellers throughout Northeast Florida in and around Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Flagler, and Volusia counties and specializes in residential beach, luxury homes and commercial properties.

For information, go to remaxmarketforce.com or call 904-501-6011.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pontevedrarecorder.com

Moonlight Market planned for Nov. 12 in St. Augustine

Get ready to spend an evening under the twinkling of lights because the Moonlight Market is back for another year. Presented by Jenna Alexander Studio and Sunday Gathering Table, Moonlight Market invites attendees to spend an evening getting to know local makers throughout Northeast Florida crafting small batch, vintage, handmade, artisan and up-cycled goods.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!. Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Veterans, military receive free passport photos and notary services in November in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, F;a. — St. Johns County is offering all Veterans and current military members free passport photos and notary services throughout November in honor of Veteran’s Day. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is making this service available to every former and current military member - not just residents of St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission approvals proposals advancing Greenbriar Helow plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County commission approved a slate of proposals to advance the Greenbriar Helow Planned Unit Development, continuing a trend of booming commercial and residential growth in the northwest corner of the county. Helow Properties LTD, owned by the Helow Family, holds roughly...
News4Jax.com

Employees, guests witness paranormal activity at St. Augustine Lighthouse, keeper’s house

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Over the years, there have been accounts of spooky interactions in the historic St. Augustine Lighthouse. Guests wander around the hallowed halls of the lighthouse, which is now 148 years old. Specialty programs manager Sammy Washburn, who gives “Dark of the Moon” tours year-round, says there are “other” visitors among them: ghosts.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy