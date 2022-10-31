ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Too Soon? Christmas Favorites Return Tomorrow At New Jersey Starbucks

Christmas bells are ringing early at Starbucks. It seems like the holidays come sooner each year. Last week I saw stores in the mall putting out Christmas decorations before it was even Halloween! One place was already preparing for Santa's arrival. But how soon is too soon?. I'm personally conflicted...
What is New Jersey's State Food?

- The pork roll, also known as Taylor ham, is a sausage-like meat product made in New Jersey. It was first made in Trenton in 1856. Today, it is one of the state's most popular breakfast foods, served sliced and grilled like Canadian bacon. While not officially recognized as the...
Halloween warning about candy that isn't candy at all

NEWARK N.J. (CBS) -- A Halloween warning from New Jersey Poison Control about candy that is not candy at all. This lookalike could land kids in the hospital.Halloween sweet treats. Now there's a potential new danger linked to trick-or-treating -- marijuana edibles can look and taste the same as traditional candy."The child may pick up what they think is their candy from trick-or-treating or that parents have to give out for trick or treating," Bruce Ruck, with the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said, "but is really parents' or friends' or relatives' edible marijuana."Ruck...
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ

Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey

There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
NJ weather: How high will temperatures soar by this weekend?

Normal high temperatures for early November range from 59 to 62 degrees across New Jersey. (Those numbers represent a smoothed 30-year average.) But we're talking about thermometers running at least 5 to 10 degrees above that mark. Each of the next seven days has a shot at hitting 70+ degrees somewhere in New Jersey. Wow, not very November-ish.
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey

ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
