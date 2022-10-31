IPSWICH — Sitting inside her new tailoring shop, Tina Prum beams with the excitement, “I’m very lucky and happy to be here, let alone to say I have my own shop.”. Locals might know her as the owner of Tina’s Tailoring down on Market Street, but few are aware that she is in fact a survivor of the Cambodian Genocide in the 1970s.

