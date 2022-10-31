Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Kassner endorsed by MOSES
HAMILTON — A new endorsement has been made in the race for state representative in the 2nd Essex District. Kristin Kassner has been backed by the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists (MOSES), a professional union representing technical, engineering, and scientific employees. “MOSES recognizes Kassner’s commitment to public...
thelocalne.ws
Town meeting told not to “dope slap” select board
IPSWICH — Although voters at town meeting were asked to take no action on the Electric Light Department (ELD) manager proposal, many wanted to proceed to tell the select board precisely what they thought of the idea. However, moderator Tom Murphy characterized that as a “dope slap” and said...
thelocalne.ws
New proclamation in Rowley welcomes all, decries bigotry
ROWLEY — The town has made it official: Rowley is not putting up with hate. Resident Danby Whitmore recently presented a “no hate here” statement to the board asking that the town of Rowley adopt an anti-discrimination stance. Whitmore asked the town to make it clear that white supremacist messaging is unwelcome.
thelocalne.ws
Happy Birthday to us
Astute readers — and I know that is each and every one of you — will have noticed the numbering on page one. It says, “Volume 4, Issue 1.” That means we have just turned three years old!. The Ipswich Local News was first published on...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Housing can be made more affordable
Ipswich. We’ve got a problem. Like many other communities in Massachusetts, Ipswich is in the midst of a housing crisis. There are simply not enough affordable housing opportunities in Ipswich, and the problem keeps getting worse. It’s not going away either. According to MLS PIN, this year to date,...
thelocalne.ws
Waldingfield Road appeal filed with Massachusetts Land Court
IPSWICH — Abutters of the proposed Ora development on Waldingfield Road have appealed the planning board’s decision to approve the project. Filed with the Massachusetts Land Court on Oct. 24 against the planning board, the residents called the board’s decision “both objectively incomplete and legally flawed.”
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Ray Morley’s family thanks town
Our family was incredibly moved by the tremendous outpouring of love and support on the sudden passing of Ray Morley. Ray was struggling for a while but didn’t let it get in the way of continuing to help others and serve the community. Ray loved the town of Ipswich,...
thelocalne.ws
I was placed on the ground with a net over me to die: From Pol Pot’s madness to downtown Ipswich
IPSWICH — Sitting inside her new tailoring shop, Tina Prum beams with the excitement, “I’m very lucky and happy to be here, let alone to say I have my own shop.”. Locals might know her as the owner of Tina’s Tailoring down on Market Street, but few are aware that she is in fact a survivor of the Cambodian Genocide in the 1970s.
thelocalne.ws
Appeal launches, then stalls, on Market Street townhouses
IPSWICH — The zoning board of appeals has held its first hearing on a proposal to build five new townhouses behind a Victorian house on Market Street. The appeal was filed earlier this year after Kevin Perelli’s initial application at the planning board failed to proceed. But at...
thelocalne.ws
David Thompson obituary
David E. Thompson, 82, of Hamilton, formerly of Brookline, retired chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Haley & Aldrich, Inc., of Boston, passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 31, 2022. He was the adored husband of Deborah E. (Marks) Thompson. Born in Norwood, he was the...
thelocalne.ws
Photos: Downtown trick or treat
IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log from October 24 to 30, 2022
8:49 a.m. Motor vehicle stop on Linebrook Road near Marini’s Farm. 3:49 p.m. Lifeline activation at the Whittier Motel on County Road. 7:44 p.m. Burglar alarm at the Whipple House on the South Village Green. Tuesday 10/25/22. 8:14 a.m. Lifeline activation at the Whittier Motel on County Road. 9:50...
thelocalne.ws
Cross-country results from Cape Ann League championship meet
The boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to the Wrentham Development Center on Saturday for the Cape Ann League championship meet. Coach Steve Bartholomew said, “Our senior captain, Amelia Stacy, won the Baker Division Runner of the Year award. The team won the league sportsmanship award. In the race, we had 10 out of 12 runners run their fastest race of the season.”
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log October 23 to 30, 2022
12:15 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Central Street. 5:50 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on the Newburyport Turnpike and Turcotte Memorial Drive. 6:02 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on the Newburyport Turnpike and Turcotte Memorial Drive. 6:33 a.m. Motor vehicle...
thelocalne.ws
Girls’ volleyball team ready for the playoffs
IPSWICH — The girls’ varsity volleyball team suffered a rare defeat last week, just the second this season. But it did not upset the team’s number-one seeding in Division 4, which gives it a crucial home-court advantage for most of the playoffs. With a bye past the...
thelocalne.ws
Football season ends with loss to Clippers
IPSWICH — The IHS football team wound up its regular season on Friday with a game against Newburyport. Hosted by the Clippers at the James T. Stehlin Field, the final score was Newburyport 42, Ipswich 14. The next big game to look forward to is the traditional Thanksgiving one...
