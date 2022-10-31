Read full article on original website
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
thelocalne.ws
Town meeting told not to “dope slap” select board
IPSWICH — Although voters at town meeting were asked to take no action on the Electric Light Department (ELD) manager proposal, many wanted to proceed to tell the select board precisely what they thought of the idea. However, moderator Tom Murphy characterized that as a “dope slap” and said...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Ray Morley’s family thanks town
Our family was incredibly moved by the tremendous outpouring of love and support on the sudden passing of Ray Morley. Ray was struggling for a while but didn’t let it get in the way of continuing to help others and serve the community. Ray loved the town of Ipswich,...
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
thelocalne.ws
Waldingfield Road appeal filed with Massachusetts Land Court
IPSWICH — Abutters of the proposed Ora development on Waldingfield Road have appealed the planning board’s decision to approve the project. Filed with the Massachusetts Land Court on Oct. 24 against the planning board, the residents called the board’s decision “both objectively incomplete and legally flawed.”
thelocalne.ws
New proclamation in Rowley welcomes all, decries bigotry
ROWLEY — The town has made it official: Rowley is not putting up with hate. Resident Danby Whitmore recently presented a “no hate here” statement to the board asking that the town of Rowley adopt an anti-discrimination stance. Whitmore asked the town to make it clear that white supremacist messaging is unwelcome.
thelocalne.ws
I was placed on the ground with a net over me to die: From Pol Pot’s madness to downtown Ipswich
IPSWICH — Sitting inside her new tailoring shop, Tina Prum beams with the excitement, “I’m very lucky and happy to be here, let alone to say I have my own shop.”. Locals might know her as the owner of Tina’s Tailoring down on Market Street, but few are aware that she is in fact a survivor of the Cambodian Genocide in the 1970s.
thelocalne.ws
Kassner endorsed by MOSES
HAMILTON — A new endorsement has been made in the race for state representative in the 2nd Essex District. Kristin Kassner has been backed by the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists (MOSES), a professional union representing technical, engineering, and scientific employees. “MOSES recognizes Kassner’s commitment to public...
Steve Poftak announces decision to step down as general manager of MBTA
BOSTON — Steve Poftak on Tuesday announced his decision to step down after four years as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. In a letter to his colleagues, Poftak wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I share with you the news that Jan. 3, 2023, will be my last day at the MBTA. Serving as MBTA general manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you.”
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
nbcboston.com
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
WCVB
Hate group protests outside Kingston hotel where migrant families are staying
KINGSTON, Mass. — A hate group protested Sunday outside a hotel in Kingston where more than 100 migrant families are staying. "We were transporting supplies from the drop-off location to the families at the hotel, and as we pulled in around the corner, we could hear the chanting, and I just kind of slammed on my brakes, and there was a big line of scary masked men chanting and yelling through megaphones, and luckily the police were right behind me," volunteer Rebecca Richards said.
thelocalne.ws
The dark-eyed junco is one of the area’s most important winter birds
If you are running in the forest, watch for a knot of long-tailed sparrows with bright eyes. You may hear them singing with each other: a series of high-pitched “. ” sounds, like quick electric shocks. If you are lucky, you will also hear their trilling “riiiiiing riiiiiing” like an...
thelocalne.ws
Appeal launches, then stalls, on Market Street townhouses
IPSWICH — The zoning board of appeals has held its first hearing on a proposal to build five new townhouses behind a Victorian house on Market Street. The appeal was filed earlier this year after Kevin Perelli’s initial application at the planning board failed to proceed. But at...
baystatebanner.com
Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
I Didn’t Believe in Psychics Until I Went to One in Salem, Massachusetts
I’ve always been a spiritual person. I charge my crystals under the full moon, meditate to ground myself and set manifestations, and can guess someone’s astrological sign just by the way they present themselves. I grew up in a spiritual family, with the women on my mom’s side...
The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus
We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
Berkeley Beacon
MBTA revises proposed bus route map upon public feedback
After receiving feedback from Boston bus riders, the MBTA updated its bus route map on Thursday. The changes reflect over 20,000 public comments the MBTA received in response to its proposed bus network in May. If the MBTA board of directors approves the plan in December, it will be implemented over the next five years with changes seen as soon as summer 2023, Project Manager Doug Johnson told the Boston Globe.
thelocalne.ws
Photos: Downtown trick or treat
IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
