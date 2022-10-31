KINGSTON, Mass. — A hate group protested Sunday outside a hotel in Kingston where more than 100 migrant families are staying. "We were transporting supplies from the drop-off location to the families at the hotel, and as we pulled in around the corner, we could hear the chanting, and I just kind of slammed on my brakes, and there was a big line of scary masked men chanting and yelling through megaphones, and luckily the police were right behind me," volunteer Rebecca Richards said.

