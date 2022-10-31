ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town meeting told not to “dope slap” select board

IPSWICH — Although voters at town meeting were asked to take no action on the Electric Light Department (ELD) manager proposal, many wanted to proceed to tell the select board precisely what they thought of the idea. However, moderator Tom Murphy characterized that as a “dope slap” and said...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Ray Morley’s family thanks town

Our family was incredibly moved by the tremendous outpouring of love and support on the sudden passing of Ray Morley. Ray was struggling for a while but didn’t let it get in the way of continuing to help others and serve the community. Ray loved the town of Ipswich,...
IPSWICH, MA
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Waldingfield Road appeal filed with Massachusetts Land Court

IPSWICH — Abutters of the proposed Ora development on Waldingfield Road have appealed the planning board’s decision to approve the project. Filed with the Massachusetts Land Court on Oct. 24 against the planning board, the residents called the board’s decision “both objectively incomplete and legally flawed.”
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

New proclamation in Rowley welcomes all, decries bigotry

ROWLEY — The town has made it official: Rowley is not putting up with hate. Resident Danby Whitmore recently presented a “no hate here” statement to the board asking that the town of Rowley adopt an anti-discrimination stance. Whitmore asked the town to make it clear that white supremacist messaging is unwelcome.
ROWLEY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Kassner endorsed by MOSES

HAMILTON — A new endorsement has been made in the race for state representative in the 2nd Essex District. Kristin Kassner has been backed by the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists (MOSES), a professional union representing technical, engineering, and scientific employees. “MOSES recognizes Kassner’s commitment to public...
HAMILTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steve Poftak announces decision to step down as general manager of MBTA

BOSTON — Steve Poftak on Tuesday announced his decision to step down after four years as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. In a letter to his colleagues, Poftak wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I share with you the news that Jan. 3, 2023, will be my last day at the MBTA. Serving as MBTA general manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday

Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Hate group protests outside Kingston hotel where migrant families are staying

KINGSTON, Mass. — A hate group protested Sunday outside a hotel in Kingston where more than 100 migrant families are staying. "We were transporting supplies from the drop-off location to the families at the hotel, and as we pulled in around the corner, we could hear the chanting, and I just kind of slammed on my brakes, and there was a big line of scary masked men chanting and yelling through megaphones, and luckily the police were right behind me," volunteer Rebecca Richards said.
KINGSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

The dark-eyed junco is one of the area’s most important winter birds

If you are running in the forest, watch for a knot of long-tailed sparrows with bright eyes. You may hear them singing with each other: a series of high-pitched “. ” sounds, like quick electric shocks. If you are lucky, you will also hear their trilling “riiiiiing riiiiiing” like an...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Appeal launches, then stalls, on Market Street townhouses

IPSWICH — The zoning board of appeals has held its first hearing on a proposal to build five new townhouses behind a Victorian house on Market Street. The appeal was filed earlier this year after Kevin Perelli’s initial application at the planning board failed to proceed. But at...
IPSWICH, MA
baystatebanner.com

Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
Caught in Southie

The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus

We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

MBTA revises proposed bus route map upon public feedback

After receiving feedback from Boston bus riders, the MBTA updated its bus route map on Thursday. The changes reflect over 20,000 public comments the MBTA received in response to its proposed bus network in May. If the MBTA board of directors approves the plan in December, it will be implemented over the next five years with changes seen as soon as summer 2023, Project Manager Doug Johnson told the Boston Globe.
thelocalne.ws

Photos: Downtown trick or treat

IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
