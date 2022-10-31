Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Get ready for Kevin Steele as next Auburn Head Coach
The least surprising event of the 2022 college football season was the Monday announcement Auburn had fired Bryan Harsin. Alabama football fans are sad about Harsin’s exit, as with the exit of Gus Malzahn. Aubies are dizzy with anticipation. High on every Auburn fan’s list to become the next...
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
Lincoln Riley addresses numerous topics surrounding USC football
Lincoln Riley had a lot to say on Monday. He has a lot to think about in terms of how he handles USC football heading into the start of November. Chief among Riley’s concerns: managing the workload for less-than-fully-healthy players these next two weeks. Riley needs to strike a...
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
Portal player of the week: USC QB Caleb Williams | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Grace Remington & Clint Brewster discuss what made Caleb Williams' week 8 performance so impactful in his push for the Heisman trophy.
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
Report: Bill Walton Condemns UCLA Move to Big Ten in a Statement
What would former Golden Bears athletes say if Cal were to leave the Pac-12?
Another El Tráfico? USC football blocks parking for LAFC fans attending MLS Cup
The combination of USC's homecoming game and LAFC hosting the MLS Cup final Saturday is creating a traffic challenge, with no parking available for soccer fans.
High-flying Amari Bailey should make an instant impact for UCLA with skills and savvy
UCLA freshman Amari Bailey is already making an impression on coach Mick Cronin and teammates. Bailey says he's trying to make most of his time as a Bruin.
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
