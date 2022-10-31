ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
HILO, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

State moves closer to demolishing Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel

The state is moving forward with plans for the condemned Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. The Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance plans and designs to demolish the condemned Banyan Drive property. “The Uncle Billy’s property is a significant...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage

Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a scathing report was released about conditions at the Hawaii County Correctional Center, some improvements have been made. That’s according to members of the Correctional System Oversight Commission which issued the report on September 2 and discussed their findings at their regular meeting. “I’ve...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project

The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2021, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
WAIMEA, HI
kauainownews.com

What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?

“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.6 feet 07:27 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:21 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy....
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Popover

It's been well over a year since I've been to Popover on Hilo, and I really don't know why I don't visit more often. A yearning for something for breakfast beckoned me, particularly the Sunrise Flatbread. I loved the Sunrise Flatbread. Topped with eggs, Portuguese sausage, mushrooms, red onions, cheese,...
HILO, HI

