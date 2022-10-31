Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
Hilo man killed in motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hilo, Hawaii Island Police reported.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County issues 19 concealed carry licenses since SCOTUS ruling easing gun rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has issued 19 concealed carry licenses so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. West Hawaii Today reported that some police officers are concerned they aren’t getting proper training for when they encounter license holders....
hawaiinewsnow.com
51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
hawaiipublicradio.org
State moves closer to demolishing Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel
The state is moving forward with plans for the condemned Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. The Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance plans and designs to demolish the condemned Banyan Drive property. “The Uncle Billy’s property is a significant...
bigislandnow.com
Concealed carry applications spike on Big Island; County Council considering proposed gun measure
Each month, hundreds of customers enter S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo to peruse and shop its selection of at least 15 brands of guns, including their best-sellers: 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers. “Right now, the firearms industry is pretty in demand,” Michael Tokunaga, the store’s owner, said. “Everybody is interested...
bigislandnow.com
Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage
Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a scathing report was released about conditions at the Hawaii County Correctional Center, some improvements have been made. That’s according to members of the Correctional System Oversight Commission which issued the report on September 2 and discussed their findings at their regular meeting. “I’ve...
Pilot And Passenger Statements Describe Hawaii Helicopter Crash
HONOLULU (AP) – The pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a remote Hawaii lava field during a sunset tour in June told investigators that the engine had been swapped out but three earlier flights that day were normal. The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released various documents...
bigislandvideonews.com
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
bigislandnow.com
Police seeking public’s assistance locating Hilo man wanted for outstanding warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Kineo Kenty Engilo of Hilo. He is wanted for two outstanding Hilo Circuit Court warrants and for questioning in connection with two separate felony assault investigations. Engilo is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds,...
kauainownews.com
Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project
The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2021, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island property owners who lost their homes in the 2018 Kilauea eruption are finally receiving their buyout checks from the county. Puna resident Kieba Blacklidge is one of them. “It was all worth the wait,” Blacklidge said. “It was totally worth the wait. I was, I’m...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police encourage public to participate in National Drug Take-Back Initiative
Big Island police are encouraging the public to turn in unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications and vape and e-cigarette devices as part of the National Drug Take-Back Initiative. The goal of the event is to help reduce the risk of prescription drug abuse. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
kauainownews.com
What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?
“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
bigislandnow.com
Pāhala Public & School Library to reopen Nov. 1 after repairs from earthquake damage
The Pāhala Public & School Library on the Big Island will reopen its doors to the public on Nov 1. The library at 96-3150 Pikake St. had been closed temporarily due to damage caused by the Oct. 14 earthquakes on Mauna Loa’s flanks. The repairs have been completed, according to the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.6 feet 07:27 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:21 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy....
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Popover
It's been well over a year since I've been to Popover on Hilo, and I really don't know why I don't visit more often. A yearning for something for breakfast beckoned me, particularly the Sunrise Flatbread. I loved the Sunrise Flatbread. Topped with eggs, Portuguese sausage, mushrooms, red onions, cheese,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
PAHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - While seismic activity on Mauna Loa has eased in recent days, scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest volcano shouldn’t put their guards down. There were about 20 small quakes at the volcano over a 24-hour period ending Thursday morning ―...
Comments / 4