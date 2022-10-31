ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead

Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer

Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Sarah Vega! The moon, the sunset and Mount Cristo Rey. Gorgeous shot overall. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
Rock 108

Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?

I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU

Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy