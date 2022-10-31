Effective: 2022-11-02 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades; South Washington Coast; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills Potential for Urban and Creek Flooding and Minor Flooding of a few Rivers Friday and Saturday Heavy rain across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will bring a threat of flooding to urban areas and flood-prone creeks and rivers. Precipitation totals will be 3 to 6 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches for the lowlands. The heaviest rain will likely occur during the day on Friday. Snow levels will be as high as 7000 feet during the bulk of the heavy precipitation. While confidence is high that we`ll see heavy rain in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, the details of timing, amounts and specific watersheds affected are uncertain. Visit weather.gov/Portland to get the latest weather and river forecasts.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO