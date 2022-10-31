ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Trunk or Treat draws family-friendly goblins, ghouls at annual Jackson event

By Kerri Bartlett, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
All the ghouls, goblins and family-friendly monsters were out on Saturday at the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat event at the Farmer's Market in Jackson.

The Jackson Entrepreneurs Group hosted the event.

Face painting, a cake walk, bounce houses and plenty of candy to go around were featured at the event that drew hundreds to enjoy to festivities.

Dogs were welcomed too with many in costume as well.

Costumes included nods to the scary Netflix hit show "Stranger Things," classics like characters from "The Wizard of Oz" and a baby dressed as one-eyed Sulley in the "Monsters Inc." Disney-Pixar movie.

The Jackson Entrepreneurs Group was founded by two Jackson natives with a mission is to promote local businesses while bringing the community together.

