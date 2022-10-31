ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 most valuable players for LSU football in showdown vs. Alabama, Nick Saban

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU football vs. Alabama. Saturday night in Death Valley

Two sentences Tigers fans have been craving for years after COVID-19 took away most of the experience in 2020, the last time Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1) faced off in Tiger Stadium.

Not only will there be more fans in the stands this time around (6 p.m., ESPN), but LSU is a better football team this year after the Tigers upset No. 7 Ole Miss in Death Valley last Saturday, 45-20. The victory catapulted the Tigers to the No. 20 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and tied them with Alabama for first place in the SEC West.

Here's a look at which Tigers will have to step up the most next Saturday against the Tide.

Jayden Daniels

This pick is obvious, but it's a no-brainer for a reason.

LSU's recent streak of quality on offense has mostly been because of its lead quarterback. In a pair of 45-point performances and wins against Florida and Ole Miss, Daniels has completed 73.3% of his passes, scored 11 total touchdowns, threw for 597 yards and rushed for 165.

He's easily playing the best football of his career. And for LSU to have a chance against the Tide's vaunted defense, he'll have to keep it up.

Major Burns

Burns, who has been out since Week 3, is expected to return from a neck injury in time for the Alabama game.

The Tigers may not need him at safety as desperately as they did a few weeks ago – especially after safety Joe Foucha had the best performance of his LSU career last week vs. Ole Miss – but LSU will require his communication skills in the secondary against an elite quarterback like Bryce Young.

Will Campbell/Emery Jones

This is cheating, but both freshman offensive tackles will have to play equally well, or else LSU's entire operation on offense will fall apart.

Alabama has the most talented edge rushers in college football with future top-5 NFL Draft pick Will Anderson (37 pressures this season, per Pro Football Focus), Byron Young (16) and Dallas Turner (24).

In order to slow them down, Campbell and Jones not only will need chip help from the likes of tight end Mason Taylor and running back Josh Williams but also will have to play the best games of their young careers in order for the Tigers to have a chance of moving the ball consistently.

Harold Perkins

Perkins was a game-changer in the second half against Ole Miss, finishing the matchup against the Rebels with six pressures on 15 pass-rushing downs. His athleticism and versatility will be key against Alabama, a lineup filled with athletes of his caliber and with a mobile quarterback like Young.

The Tigers will also need him to help stop the run against Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs is averaging 6.9 yards per carry and has 17 runs of at least 10 yards this season.

Malik Nabers

Assuming Nick Saban double-teams star wideout Kayshon Boutte from start to finish, LSU will need its secondary playmakers to make plays. And Nabers, who leads LSU in receptions and receiving yards, should be the catalyst in that push.

Alabama has had some issues in the secondary this season, as its allowed over 200 yards passing per game and surrendered 385 yards and five touchdowns to Tennessee without its best wide receiver. Nabers, Jack Bech, Brian Thomas Jr., Kyren Lacy and Jaray Jenkins give LSU a rare matchup advantage.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

