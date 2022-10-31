ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Operation Green Light: Support veterans by shining a green light Nov. 7-13

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago
With Veterans Day less than two weeks away, Erie County residents are encouraged to display a green light at their homes or businesses to recognize military veterans and their families and to raise awareness of the challenges they face.

The idea is part of an initiative of the National Association of Counties called Operation Green Light that encourages the public to simply change one light bulb inside or outside their home or business to a green bulb and display it from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13.

The Erie County Courthouse will be illuminated green during these dates, according to a news release from Erie County Information Officer Chris Carroll.

"By shining the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families have made on and off the battlefield," Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said in the news release. “I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans and their families."

Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joe Benacci said there are roughly 18,000 veterans in Erie County and that Operation Green Light is a simple way to show them and their families they're not forgotten.

"We want to show them they're seen, appreciated and supported," Benacci said. "And also to remind veterans that there are services out there for them."

Navigating and finding transportation to and from these services are two of the biggest problems facing Erie County veterans today, Benacci said.

He called his office a "one-stop-shop" for veterans and encouraged them to call or visit for assistance.

"We do both federal claims, state claims and county claims and we have a lot of connections and networks to other services available in the area," he said. "So, we're a good place to start for veterans."

While Operation Green Light focuses around Veterans Day on Nov. 11, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. This can be an exterior light that neighbors see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends, according to the administration's news release.

Participants are encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“Less than one percent of our nation’s residents have answered the call to serve. We can all agree those who have risked or sacrificed their lives in service to our nation have a special place in our hearts. This is a simple gesture to express the gratitude of our nation," Davis said in the release.

Contact Erie County Veterans Affairs

To contact the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs, call 814-451-6265 or email veteraninfo@eriecountypa.gov. The office is located in the Erie County Courthouse, 140 W. 6th St., in Room 111.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao.

Erie Times News

Erie Times News

