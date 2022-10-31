ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APSU Mondays: Endowments, Clematis, what to know about flu vaccine

By Marissa England, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
This past week, Austin Peay announced two endowments that resulted in scholarship opportunities for students, the next Science on Tap topic, an APSU grad has discovered a new Clematis species, and the new College of Arts and Letters podcast.

Endowments

Austin Peay announced two new endowments this week, the Mabry Vocal Music Endowment and the Dr. Harold S. Pryor Education Endowment.

The Mabry Vocal Music Endowment was made possible by Drs. George and Sharon Mabry to help support future vocal students as they more towards professional careers. The scholarship is available to juniors and seniors with a 3.0 GPA and major in vocal music. It is a renewable scholarship, providing that the students continue to meet the requirements.

The Dr. Harold S. Pryor Education Endowment helps support full-time, elementary education K-5 students who are seeking licensure. Applicants need to be able to demonstrate financial need to be eligible. It is not an auto-renewable scholarship, so students must reapply each year.

Endowments are funds that are permanently restricted by the the university's foundation. Awards amounts may vary and are determined based on the endowment and foundation's spending plans.

New Clematis Species

Thomas Murphy, a former APSU graduate student, identified four new Clematis species while working as a graduate research assistant with APSU's Center of Excellence for Field Biology.

Clematis is a worldwide plant that is known for it large-flowered vine appearance. With the help of observations, field work, and DNA-analysis with Jesse Harris form the University of Colorado- Boulder was able to identify the new species, with one being forgotten to time.

Science on Tap

The next topic for Science on Tap at Strawberry Alley Ale Works has been announced, and it's focusing on flu strains.

“People always ask, ‘How do they know what influenza strains to put in the influenza vaccine?’ and, ‘Why do we have to get vaccinated every year?’” Dr. Heather L. Phillips said in a description of the presentation. “Those questions will be answered.”

The presentation will cover the history, development, and future of seasonal vaccines at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Arts & Letters Podcast

The College of Art & Letters is unveiling a new podcast on Nov. 4., "Govs on the Go: Alumni Edition".

The podcast will highlight stories from alumni, covering things like why they chose APSU and study in their respective areas, encouraging current and future students.

It will be hosted by the college's dean, Dr. William "Buzz" Hoon, and episodes will be released every two weeks. Video versions can be found on the college's Youtube channel, and audio versions can be found on Spotify and iTunes.

