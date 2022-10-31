Obituary: Rev. Dillon Burl Calvert

A funeral service for Reverend Dillon Burl Calvert of Bremen will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1st at Bremen Baptist Church. Rev. Calvert will lie-in-state at the church on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Ryan’s Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Reverend Junior Garmon and Reverend Randall Waldrep will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be on Monday, Oct. 31st at Bremen Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m.

Rev. Calvert was born on Nov. 13, 1937, in Cullman County to the late William Riley and Bertha (Stricklin) Calvert. He died at the age of 84 at his residence in Bremen on Oct. 30, 2022. Rev. Calvert was a loving pastor, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

Survivors include his children: Brian (Bridgett) Calvert and Sally Barkley; grandchildren: Hanna (Patrick) Lovett, Brooke (Cody) Ray, Brittney Calvert, Morgan Barkley, Brett Henderson, Zach Barkley, Jessie Nola Henderson and Courtney Barkley; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rev. Calvert was preceded in death by his wife: Melba Ruth Calvert; infant son: Berry Calvert; and siblings: O.V. Calvert, Vonda Lee Waters, Clarice Hancock, Ellen Baker, Jurd Calvert, Quillon Calvert and Sherrell Lendel Calvert.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Calvert, T.D. Baker, Tim Calvert, Bryon Calvert, Elton Graves and Bobby Calvert.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert family.