ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, AL

Obituary: Rev. Dillon Burl Calvert

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

A funeral service for Reverend Dillon Burl Calvert of Bremen will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1st at Bremen Baptist Church. Rev. Calvert will lie-in-state at the church on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Ryan’s Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Reverend Junior Garmon and Reverend Randall Waldrep will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be on Monday, Oct. 31st at Bremen Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m.

Rev. Calvert was born on Nov. 13, 1937, in Cullman County to the late William Riley and Bertha (Stricklin) Calvert. He died at the age of 84 at his residence in Bremen on Oct. 30, 2022. Rev. Calvert was a loving pastor, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

Survivors include his children: Brian (Bridgett) Calvert and Sally Barkley; grandchildren: Hanna (Patrick) Lovett, Brooke (Cody) Ray, Brittney Calvert, Morgan Barkley, Brett Henderson, Zach Barkley, Jessie Nola Henderson and Courtney Barkley; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rev. Calvert was preceded in death by his wife: Melba Ruth Calvert; infant son: Berry Calvert; and siblings: O.V. Calvert, Vonda Lee Waters, Clarice Hancock, Ellen Baker, Jurd Calvert, Quillon Calvert and Sherrell Lendel Calvert.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Calvert, T.D. Baker, Tim Calvert, Bryon Calvert, Elton Graves and Bobby Calvert.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Doris C. Holt

Funeral Service for Doris C. Holt, age 91, of Cullman, will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel in Stockbridge, Georgia; entombment at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Holt passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born June 13, 1931, in Georgia to William and Eula Coussons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Bob Holt; son: Michael Adams; brothers: W. T. Coussons and Charlie Coussons; and sisters: Lena Thompson, Alma Nicholson, Mildred Thompson and Ruth Thompson. Survivors include her daughters: Lynda (Ferris) Oakley and Terrie Brown; grandchildren: Paige (Chad) Hart, Scotty (Stephanie) Kinsler, David (Gail) Brown, Blair (Joey) Adams, Brooke (Nate) Wilcox, and Corrie Adams; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emma, Kate, Jameson, Kendall, Kenzie, Joshua, Brayden, McKinley, and William; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Raymond Foster Clarke

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Raymond Foster Clarke, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his father, Foster Gates Clarke, and his mother, Nellie Ethel Jones Clarke; his brothers, David Raleigh Clarke and William Franklin Clarke; one sister, Ethel Virginia Clarke Moore; a special nephew, David Charles Willis; and his brother-in-law, Charles Edward Evans. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Anne Evans Clarke; son, Joseph Foster Clarke, granddaughter, Sofie Addelyn Clarke; daughter, Ginger Collette Quick (Chad Eric Quick); grandsons Ian Asa Quick and...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kendra Leigh Green

Memorial Visitation for Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, of Arab, will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Guntersville Senior Center, 1500 Sunset Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Green passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was born March 24, 1997, in Alabama to Kim Story and Michael James Green. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Debra Green. Survivors include her mother: Kim (Paul) Story; father: Michael Green; son: Stephen Walls; sister: Tristen White; brothers: Clay Coltrain, Paul Story II, Andrew Story, Christopher Story, Kaiden Story, and Braxton Green; sister: Ivy Green; stepbrother: Hunter White; stepsister: Brianna White; grandfather: Bobby Green; grandmother: Linda (Johnny) Feemster; and grandfather: Jimmy (Brenda) Selvage. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her son’s trust fund.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glendel Lyvoid Hale

Glendel Lyvoid Hale, of Gardendale, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 82. Mr. Hale was born in Blount County, Alabama, on March 19, 1940, to John William and Reba Wood Hale. Mr. Hale was a man of many accomplishments. Glendel served his country honorably in the United States Navy, was a 33rd Degree Mason, and a Shriner. Mr. Hale holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Montevallo and was a member of the first graduating class of Emergency Medicine in the state of Alabama. In addition to his Business and Emergency Medicine diplomas,...
GARDENDALE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lamarr Gordon Moore

A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Lamarr Gordon Moore, 71, of Cullman will be held at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home was honored to handle the arrangements for Mr. Moore. Lamarr passed away Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Aug. 11, 1951, to Bradford Gordon & Della Jane Zollman Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters: Carol Davis and Shirley Scott; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sarah Clark Duke

Sarah Clark Duke, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 75. Mrs. Duke was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on March 20, 1947, to Earl and Kala Mae Kuykendall Clark. Sarah and her husband, Willie, were members of Oak Level Baptist Church. Mrs. Duke enjoyed gardening. She also loved cooking and food. Sarah enjoyed reruns of Gunsmoke, and she watched them daily.  Mrs. Duke will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Kala Mae Clark; son: Jeremy Lynn Duke; stepson: Glenn Allen Duke; and brother: Earston Clark. Those surviving Mrs. Duke are husband: Willie Horace Duke; son: Zackery Evan Duke; stepdaughter: Donna Kay Fanning and husband Robert; sister: Charlotte Stidham; granddaughter: Chryssa Fanning and her husband; and four great-grandsons. Funeral services for Mrs. Duke are 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Etsell Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Level Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home, from 5 until 7 p.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darian Keith White

Darian Keith White, 56 of Arley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital.  No services are planned at this time. Darian was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert Theo White and Madge Lee Brown White; and his wife: Danita White. Darian is survived by his sister: Teresa Elliott; sons: Dylan Henson and Levi Henson; grandsons: Liam Henson and Kayden Henson; nephew: Michael Bowen; and nieces: Shannon Hill and Tracey Bowen.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Keith Hill

Keith Hill, 64 of Addison, entered into rest on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1958, in Haleyville, Alabama. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 4-5 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where a memorial service will be held at 5. Brother Mike Turner will officiate. Keith is survived by his wife: Kim Hill; sons: Justin Hill and his wife Lacey, and Daniel Hill; grandsons: Casen Hill, Brooks Hill, Abram Hill, Brenton Hill and Ellie Hill; mother: Edna Hill; and sisters: Barbara Elliott and Charlotte Edwards. He was preceded in death by his father: Eugene Hill.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margie Ann Hill

Margie Ann Hill, 71, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care Center. She was born June 12, 1951, in Blount County, Alabama. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Wes) Arrowood, Michelle (Daniel) Todd and Windy (Stephen) Todd; son: Ricky Farr; sisters: Linda Sue (Herman) Haney, Betty (Ricky) Smith and Bonnie Watkins; brothers: John Watkins and Randy Watkins; grandchildren: Kimberly Smith, Brian Heffner, Larry Heffner, Kara Heffner, Kortney Moore, Emily (Chris) Grimes, Jeremy (Shaye) Todd, Lana Todd and Evan Todd; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; aunt: Mary White; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents: Archie Watkins and Onzell Watkins; brother: Robert Watkins; and grandson: Dewayne Beck. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; Burial will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daniel Todd, Stephen Todd, Wes Arrowood, Cedric Smith, Robert Smith and Joseph Reed.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles Mack Hale

Charles Mack Hale, 86, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Carolyn Reese Hale; children: Cassandra Hale Bowen (Rick), Steven Charles Hale (Stacy) and Sabrina Joy Hale; grandchildren: Lacey Bowen Golden (David), Richard Austin Bowen, Jonathan Tyler Hale (Shelby), Jacob Garrett Hale (Stephanie Scott) and Jackson Caleb Hale; great grandchildren: Bowen Joseph Golden, Brady Joshua Golden, Ari Charles Hale and Oliver Nathan Hale; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Carl & Lillie White Hale; and his brothers: Wilbern Edsel Hale, Leonard Dwight Hale, Jackie Dean Hale and Huel Hale. Funeral Services will be held on Monday Oct. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Moss Service Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. on Monday prior to the service.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Christopher Joseph Moody

Funeral Service for Christopher Joseph Moody, age 53 of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Delbert Freeman officiating; burial at Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 -8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Moody passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born, Jan. 28, 1969, to Daniel Luther and Juliet Moody. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother: Stephen Moody. Survivors include his wife: Jamie Moody; sons: Tyler Moody, Zane Moody and Isaac Moody; grandchildren: Bryson Moody and Brileigh Bradley; brothers: Terry (Mary) Moody and Danny (Janet) Moody; sisters: Susan (Johnny) Smith and Tammy (Ronald) Parker; sister-in-law: Penny Moody, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Breatha Ilouise Williams

Funeral service for Breatha Ilouise Puckett DeMonia Williams, 94, of Vinemont will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022, at Mt. Olive Providence Primitive Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.  Ministers will be Rev. Brandon Stripling, Chaplain of Hospice by Kindred and Elder Ricky Harcrow, pastor of Mt. Olive Providence Primitive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Williams passed away Friday, Oct. 28th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born fourth of five children, July 6, 1928, to Harvey Frank Puckett and...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Dale Howse

Larry Dale Howse, age 76 of Addison, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1946, in Cullman Alabama. He was a hardworking man who loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sardis #2 Baptist Church in Addison, where services will be held Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sardis #2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Brothers Tim Box and William McClellan will officiate. Larry is survived by his wife: Brenda Howse; daughters: Kristi (Jeffery) Wiggins, Amanda (Rusty) Wilson, and Lynsey (Andrew) Trussell; son: Jim Howse; grandchildren: Haley (Kyle) Elliott, Holly Wiggins and her fiancé (Caleb Williamson), Peyton (Piper) Wilson, Cassie Wilson, Ivey (Ethan) Page, Ellie Howse, Eli Howse, Dallie Trussell, and Della Trussell; great grandchildren: Easton Elliott, Allie Elliott, and Paislee Wilson; sisters, Janette (Billy Jack) Fuller, and Juanita Box. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hershel “Shine” and Nona Howse.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gail S. Brasher

Gail S. Brasher, age 68, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1953, in Alabama to Edgar Eugene Stidham and Nellie Ruth Tyree. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother: Jack Stidham. Survivors include her husband: Kenneth “Sonny” Roy Brasher; daughter: Brandy (Benjamin) Gunn; grandchild: Dallas Gunn; stepsons: David (Lavonya) Brasher, Wayne Brasher, and Ryan Etherton; stepdaughter: Paula (Bobby) Herndon; many grandchildren; sister: Brenda Barton; sister-in-law: Margaret Stidham; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Emily Abney graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Emily Abney, of Cullman, graduated from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2022/2023 academic year.  Abney attended Troy Online and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.  Term 1 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.  Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.  
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sherry Ann Wood Hutchens

Graveside Service for Sherry Ann Woods Hutchens, age 59, of Vinemont, will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Friendship Cemetery. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hutchens passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 6, 1963, to Edward Arnold and Virginia Annette Woods. She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Arnold Woods; and husband: Jim Hutchens. Survivors include her mother: Virginia Woods; sisters: Carol (Jerry) Wren and Teresa Woods; nieces: Christy Dooley (Shon) and Natasha Duncan; great-nephews: Dustin, Dakota, and Christian; and great-nieces: Breanna and Faith.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles and Connie Johnson

Rev. Charles Johnson, 71, and Connie Calvert Johnson, 74, of Crane Hill both passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Charles was born Dec. 9, 1950, to Troy Johnson and Azalee Phillips Johnson. Connie was born Jan. 13, 1948, to Athel Calvert and Lois White Calvert. They are both survived by their sons: Jason Johnson and Matt (Valerie) Johnson; grandchildren: Ava Cate Johnson and Adalynn Johnson; Charles’ brother and sisters: Donald (Kathy) Johnson, Ludie (Joe) Crook and Janice (C.L.) Sweatmon; Connie’s sister: Libby Calvert Edmondson; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Crane Hill. They will lie in state from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Steven Duane Elkins

Steven Duane Elkins, 61, of Haleyville, Alabama entered into rest on Oct. 23, 2022, at his residence. Steven was born on Nov. 27, 1960, in Aurora, Illinois. He was avid deer hunter, fisherman, and collector of arrow heads. Steven was also a big cut up with his family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home Cemetery Bear Creek, Alabama. Jason Williams will officiate. Steven is survived by his sisters: Teresa Dobbins, Evelyn (Kevin) Crown, and Sonya Harris; nieces and nephews: Amanda (Logan) McBroom, Daniell Dobbins, Mandy (Matt) Moody, Jared (Ashlie) Crown, Chris (Yvonne) Frye, Eric Mills, and his special nephew Tylan. He was preceded in death by his parents: Broadus and Mae Elkins; sister: Angela Frye; brother-in-law: Jeff Dobbins; grandparents: Lenny and Alice Elkins, and Cecil and Mildred Davis.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy