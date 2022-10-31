Read full article on original website
Police: Pair of teens arrested in connection to 20-year-old killed in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection to a death of a 20-year-old in Moses Lake, according to the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD). On Sunday, Oct. 30, a call was made to the MLPD before 6 a.m. to report shots fired in the Road H NE area.
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge
PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
ifiberone.com
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
Mobile home fire in Moses Lake leaves one dead
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A structure fire has taken one life in Moses Lake. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the fire began early on Sunday morning and was called in around 8 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene but found the fire was fully involved, meaning the fire had already completely covered the structure.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man with Several Outstanding Warrants Arrested in Grant County After Being Tracked Down by K9 Edo
GRANT COUNTY, WA - A 21-year-old Quincy, WA man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to evade capture for several outstanding warrants and crimes. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Caiden Stephens was tracked down by K9 Edo and found hiding in a pumphouse behind a home. A press...
ifiberone.com
One home destroyed, second home damaged in Monday night fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — One home was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Monday night fire in Moses Lake. Moses Lake firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Peninsula Drive. Crews arrived to a single-family home fully-involved, with flames coming through the roof, according to Moses Lake Fire Marshal Derek Beach.
kpq.com
Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge
A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday morning. At 2:42 a.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90. Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost...
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
ifiberone.com
SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck
EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Shooting Near Home Depot Leaves One Person Injured
Moses Lake Police are investigating a shooting near a Home Depot that left a man injured Thursday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Moses Lake Police responded to a shooting on the intersection of Buell and Central Drives. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, including multiple gunshots in the victim’s...
Woman Arrested in Tri-Cities With Over 14,000 Fentanyl Pills, 1.5 lbs of Meth
KENNEWICK - Last week a Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force investigation led Detectives, working in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington and the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, to a significant seizure of pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. According...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
ifiberone.com
Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga
MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
nbcrightnow.com
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
ifiberone.com
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
Benton County to buy old hospital, create a mental health and addiction recovery center
It will lease more space nearby to hold mental health crisis patients and detox services.
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
