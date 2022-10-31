‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles

Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"
Draymond Green has a clear idea of why the Warriors have started with a losing record.
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
Steve Nash surprisingly believes people should understand both perspectives after Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie link on his Twitter account.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James might need some time to develop before he can enter the league.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwight Howard Wants To Join The Golden State Warriors: "Oh Man, That's Perfect."
Dwight Howard would be willing to join the Golden State Warriors.
Steve Nash's Viral Tweet After Parting Ways With Brooklyn Nets
Steve Nash sent out a message on Twitter after parting ways with the Brooklyn Nets.
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash
The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season
Pat Beverley had a crisp response to the Lakers' first win of the season.
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley sounded off on barbers, as he stated that they are getting slightly disrespectful by charging $300 for a cut.
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status
It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence
The Michigan football team had an idea of what was waiting for them on the field against their Big Ten rival, Michigan State. The Wolverines took care of business, winning the game 29-7. But Michigan football- and specifically defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows- had no idea what was waiting for them off the field after the contest. McBurrows […] The post Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
