Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
Body found after train collision in Canyon
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash that resulted in one death. It was found near North 24th street in Canyon. According to the Sherriff’s Department. deputies were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train. […]
APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents. APD […]
3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo
Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-27 and Washington
Update: (Oct. 31, 8:50 a.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information connected to a motorcycle crash that killed one man on Sunday evening in the area of I-27 and Washington. According to the police department, 42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes of Amarillo was killed as a result of a crash […]
Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo
An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
Amarillo Gas Station Shooting
Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo
Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Avondale Elementary. According to officials, the suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants. Officers...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case. According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot. Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was...
Confirmed Animal Attack
The Texas Rangers are joining an investigation into a confirmed animal attack on a McLean woman from over the weekend. Law enforcement officials say on October 29, Gray County officials Were called to the area of Heasley and Kingsley in McLean about a dead body found. Officials say the woman...
Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack
MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard. Police say one...
Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the block of Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Avondale at 6:52 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made.
Meet the Voices: A behind the scenes look at Amarillo’s 911 call center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When an emergency or crisis strikes, like a parent’s having chest pains, a serious car wreck on I-40, maybe you smell smoke in your home or see flames or a baby isn’t breathing, we all know to dial 9-1-1 for help. But have you ever wondered who it is that you’re […]
AFD released information on apartment fire in North Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire on Saturday night at Catchy Pointe Apartments, located at 2701 N Grand. AFD detailed that around 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 29, the first arriving crews found a fire in the kitchen of apartment 903. AFD said after entering the apartment […]
