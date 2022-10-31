The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...

