Read full article on original website
Related
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR
The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Still Saw Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
TRADE: Colts Send Nyheim Hines to Bills, Per Report
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly traded Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a Day 3 draft pick.
SkySports
Chase Claypool: Chicago Bears trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver
Claypool, himself a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown so far this season. The 24-year-old Claypool has topped 850 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, while his rookie year in 2020 saw him also tally 10 receiving TDs.
BBC
NFL week eight review: MVP shouts for Josh Allen as Buffalo Bills beat Packers, Eagles go 7-0
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills showed why they are Super Bowl favourites with a dominant 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles were also impressive as they battered the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 to secure just their second 7-0 start. There was also...
Dolphins, Bills, Falcons most active NFL teams at trade deadline
The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons were among the most active NFL teams at the 2022 trade deadline, with each completing two trades hours before the window closed.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans schedule, television: How to watch NFL Week 9 game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 9 picks, predictions:. Eagles vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Falcons | Dolphins vs....
Comments / 0