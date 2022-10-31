ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wyoming News

Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR

The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI

