Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much Rex Minerals’ (ASX:RXM) shares have gained today
Rex Minerals was trading 24% higher at 11 AM AEDT on ASX today. The company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at AU$36.5 million, as of 30 September 2022. Rex owns 100% of its flagship asset – the Hillside Copper-Gold Project. Shares of ASX-listed gold and copper explorer Rex...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares up over 4% today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.45 each, up 4.33% on ASX at 12.39 PM AEDT. Sectorally, materials was one of the best performing sectors. On 31 October, the company shared its quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 September 2022. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)...
microcapdaily.com
88 Energy Limited (ASX:88E, AIM:88E, OTC:EEENF) Major Move Brewing as Oil Operator Plans Hickory-1 Exploration Well & Project Longhorn volumes Increase
88 Energy Limited (ASX:88E, AIM:88E, OTC:EEENF) price has stabilized in recent weeks and looks to be on the verge of reversing northbound again. In a recent update the Company detailed its plans for the Hickory-1 exploration well, in Alaska, where drilling is slated next year. The Company plans to drill the Hickory well vertically, down to a depth of around 12,500 feet. It is intended to test four reservoirs on Alaska’s North Slope. In all, it is planned to appraise six stacked reservoir targets, the company noted. 88 Energy also updated investors on its 73% working interest in Project Longhorn which yielded 450 barrels of oil per day (gross) marking a 60% rise in volumes following investments in work-over operations that have boosted productivity. The company said it now expects to see Project Longhorn volumes increased to over 500 barrels of equivalent oil per day by the end of 2022. Further well workovers are planned for 2023.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Drilling by K92 Mining is only beginning to scratch the surface, says Stifel
The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 1.73%, as hedge funds boosted their bullish sentiment to a seven-month high. Perseus Mining's production of 137,000 ounces was 10% ahead of consensus with Sissingué and Edikan both much better than consensus, while Yaouré also recorded a solid beat. Edikan's production was up 82% quarter-over-quarter as throughput, grades, and recoveries all improved. Sissingué saw a healthy 11% quarter-over-quarter uptick in mill throughput while total movements also improved despite wet weather.
rigzone.com
Shell Adds Another Asset West Of Shetland
Shell has increased its West of Shetland asset portfolio by acquiring Reabold Resources' investee company Corallian Energy. — Oil and gas supermajor Shell has increased its West of Shetland asset portfolio by acquiring Reabold Resources’ investee company Corallian Energy. Reabold, which holds a 49.99 percent interest in Corallian,...
rigzone.com
BP Sheds Stake In Australian Oil-Producing Fields
Jadestone Energy has acquired BP's stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has acquired BP’s stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. The North West Shelf oil project comprises the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert,...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
kalkinemedia.com
Why CSL’s (ASX:CSL) shares are in news?
CSL Limited expects 27-28% growth in FY23 at constant currency. The company’s key growth drivers were ID diseases, dialysis, and nephrology. During FY22, CSL made US$10.5 billion in revenue. Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) were trading in the green on Tuesday (1 November) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the...
kitco.com
Canada's mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction fell 1% in August - StatCan
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. StatCan said that the domestic oil and gas extraction contracted 2.0% in August, led by a decrease in...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) trading higher today?
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and certain shareholders of Turquoise Hill have finally reached an agreement regarding the acquisition of remaining shares of Turquoise Hill. Rio has reconfirmed that CA$43 per Turquoise Hill share proposal is best and final. Post the update, RIO shares were seen trading higher on the ASX. Rio...
Suncor Fort Hills deal hints at new strategy for Canada oil sands mine replacement
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy's (SU.TO) acquisition of a larger stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project is a sign that Canada's second-largest oil company is looking for alternatives to extending the life of its biggest mine, which has run into political obstacles, industry observers said.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
Empire Resources (ASX:ERL) reports final assays from AC drilling at Penny’s Gold Project
Empire Resources (ASX:ERL) has received the last batch of aircore drilling results for its Penny’s Gold Project. ERL’s exploration efforts continue to deliver strong gold mineralisation within prospective geological settings. The drilling has helped emphasise the possibility for the project to host numerous gold deposits. Empire Resources Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Amcor’s (ASX:AMC) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Amcor reported 9% surge in the quarterly net sales during the first quarter of financial year 2023. The company announced a quarterly dividend of 12.25 US cents per share, payable on 13 December 2022. Shares of Amcor Plc (ASX:AMC) headed south on Wednesday (2 November 2022) despite the company posting...
kalkinemedia.com
Here's why Piedmont’s (ASX:PLL) shares are trading in green today
Piedmont's shares were trading at AU$0.97 apiece on ASX up 3.76% on ASX at 1.14 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 materials index, which was trading 0.51% lower at 15,137.20 points. Piedmont's (ASX:PLL) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. The lithium company’s...
kalkinemedia.com
How have Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares performed lately?
Fortescue shares have gained more than 11% in the past one year. However, the stock has declined over 21% on a YTD basis. Fortescue had recently reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments. Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) have gained in the past one year, buoyed...
kalkinemedia.com
Selecta Biosciences Inc expected to post a loss of 1 cent a share - Earnings Preview
* Selecta Biosciences Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Watertown Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 3.2% increase in revenue to $25.214 million from $24.43 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Selecta Biosciences Inc is for a loss of 1 cent per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $1.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.06 -0.08 0.06 Beat 177.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.11 0.23 Beat 312.3 Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.07 0.03 Beat 141.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.03 -0.07 -0.16 Missed -115.4 Jun. -0.13 -0.12 0.04 Beat 134.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.10 -0.12 -0.22 Missed -80.3 Dec. 31 2020 -0.09 -0.12 -0.14 Missed -21 Sep. 30 2020 0.12 0.06 -0.09 Missed -250 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 14:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.K>: Losses of 61 cents announced for third quarter
1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Uber Technologies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -61 cents per share, 39 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -22 cents. Losses of -22 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.45 to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $8.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $8.12 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $8.34 billion from $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.26 -1.33 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -0.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.35 -0.26 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.30 -0.22 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.
Comments / 0