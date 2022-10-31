Read full article on original website
How many crypto coins are there?
Cryptocurrencies have had spectacular growth in the past decade as interest in the blockchain industry has risen around the world. An industry that was virtually nonexistent in 2009 saw its market value soar to more than $3 trillion in 2021. The number of cryptocurrencies has also risen substantially in this period. Let us look at how many cryptos there are and their types.
Kalkine: Why is Coinbase CEO predicting Bitcoin to become a flight-to-safety asset?
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong has said that Bitcoin will become a flight-to-safety asset within the next ten years. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
Kalkine Media lists earnings of tech giants. Here’s how they performed
Cloud segment revenue of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 24 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) noted a six per cent YoY growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) revenue fell four per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The US market came...
KRTX vs RETA: Which biotech stock to explore in November?
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) posted a net loss of US$ 64.9 million in Q2 2022. RETA stock surged by over 24 per cent YTD. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$ 1.18 billion. Biotech stocks are generally volatile, and when coupled with a tumultuous market, it becomes a double whammy....
What’s boosting BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share price today?
Shares of BHP Group Limited were spotted trading in the green zone today (1 November 2022). BHP has reported having mixed production results during the September Q22 quarter. The company has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of the Australian materials giant BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) fared well today (1...
Two trick-or-treat stocks to watch this Halloween
Nearly 70 per cent of Americans have planned to spend on Halloween-related activities this year. Both the HSY and TR stock touched their 52-week high on October 28. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TR) noted a 16 per cent growth in its Q3 FY22 net sales. The holiday season is...
Why CSL’s (ASX:CSL) shares are in news?
CSL Limited expects 27-28% growth in FY23 at constant currency. The company’s key growth drivers were ID diseases, dialysis, and nephrology. During FY22, CSL made US$10.5 billion in revenue. Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) were trading in the green on Tuesday (1 November) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the...
Why are Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares up over 4% today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.45 each, up 4.33% on ASX at 12.39 PM AEDT. Sectorally, materials was one of the best performing sectors. On 31 October, the company shared its quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 September 2022. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)...
What’s up with Wesfarmers’ (ASX:WES) shares?
Shares of Wesfarmers were trading in the green zone today (2 November 2022). Wesfarmers posted total revenue of AU$36.8 billion during FY22. In 1H22, COVID-19 restrictions impacted the company’s 34,000 store trading days. Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) were spotted trading in the green on Wednesday (2 November 2022)....
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
Winsome’s (ASX:WR1) share price skyrockets 53%; here’s why
Winsome’s shares rose over 50% on Wednesday. Winsome has four hard-rock Lithium assets in Quebec. Shares of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) on Wednesday (2 November 2022) surged 53% higher on ASX. At 12:48 PM AEDT, the shares were spotted trading 53.85% higher at AU$0.80 apiece. Including today’s gain, Winsome...
What is happening with Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) shares lately?
Yancoal’s share price was quoted 2.325% lower, at AU$5.040 apiece, on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) today. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 Energy sector was quoted 0.41% higher. Shares of Australian coal producer Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) opened today’s trading session on a negative note on the Australian Stock Exchange...
What are bonds and how do they work in Canada?
Bonds are issued by the government or companies to raise funds. Bonds can be either purchased directly or through a broker. Bonds offer a fixed rate of interest. Bonds are issued by companies and governments to raise funds. When these bonds are purchased by the investors they are essentially lending money to these institutions. The bond issuer, in return, pays back the loan amount plus the interest to the investors. Bonds have a fixed rate of interest, and this rate is directly proportional to the time for which the investment is made. With less risk involved, bonds offer a lower interest rate compared to other forms of investments like stocks.
Stock Market
Demand for EVs are increasing worldwide and the uptake in Australia is lower than the developed nations.
How have Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares performed lately?
Fortescue shares have gained more than 11% in the past one year. However, the stock has declined over 21% on a YTD basis. Fortescue had recently reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments. Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) have gained in the past one year, buoyed...
How have these ASX-listed EV stocks performed lately?
Electric vehicle (EV) sales are increasing globally due to government policy in Europe, Asia, and North America. According to ARENA’s report, EVs are anticipated to become equal to petrol vehicles in terms of price and range by the mid-2020s. The world’s transport sector is witnessing a major transformation because...
Kalkine : What are the taxes on stocks in Canada? | Kalkine Media
The tax amount to be paid by the individual majorly depends upon whether the individual is an investor or a day trader. Capital gains are only realized upon the selling of stocks. The stock prices may vary from the original listed price and may be lower or greater.
EML Payments (ASX:EML) shares zoom over 33%, here's why
EML Payments’ shares were trading 33.33% higher at AU$0.54 each on the ASX at 2.49 PM AEDT today (1 November). This might be because of the overall technology sector, which was up 0.75% at 3.00 PM AEDT. Yesterday, the company shared an update on its regulatory matters. ASX-listed software...
Newmont Corporation <NEM>: Profits of 27 cents announced for third quarter
1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Newmont Corporation in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 27 cents per share, 33 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 60 cents. Profits of 36 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 20 cents to 62 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 36 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.63 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.85 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.63 billion from $2.9 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.63 0.46 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.71 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.77 0.78 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.74 0.60 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.
