Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee
October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings
Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
Penn State bowl projections: Where are the Lions slotted at the start of November?
Penn State football is going to the postseason. The only question is where head coach James Franklin’s team will end up. The Nittany Lions are 6-2 ahead of a 3:30 p.m. matchup at Indiana on ABC. “Very excited about this weekend, any time you have a chance to play...
College Football Week 10 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 10 news and notes. Michigan State Spartans Suspen 4 Players After Tunnel Skirmish. Michigan State has suspended four...
College football unveils first of six playoff rankings: See where Penn State stands
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
CBS Sports
College basketball preview, predictions 2022-23: Preseason picks, rankings, storylines, top players, odds
The preseason polls are out. All-American lists have been released. Schedules are finalized. Now, we sit back and do the hard part as the college hoops season looms: we wait. The wait wont be long, but it might just be excruciating. Because not only is it just a week out, with the scheduled start slated for Monday, Nov. 7, but it is also expected to start with a boom. On the first day of action, all of the teams ranked teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll will be in action. There's no such things as easing into things.
Bowl projections following Week 9
South Carolina will look to get back on track and secure bowl eligibility when it makes its way to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) fell to Missouri on Saturday by a score of 23-10 which snapped a four-game winning streak. With bowl season getting...
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
saturdaytradition.com
Brett McMurphy updates bowl projections following Week 9, 10 B1G teams featured
Brett McMurphy has put out his updated bowl projections following Week 9. In his latest projections for Action Network, there are 10 B1G programs that McMurphy believes will be in the postseason. His College Football Playoff is mostly the same. McMurphy is still predicting that Ohio State will be the...
Like Usual, Early CFP Playoff Rankings Talk Misses the Mark: All Things CW
Early reaction to the initial rankings more about making noise and being frustrated with a four-team playoff than pointing out any actual problems with how teams are listed.
Comments / 0