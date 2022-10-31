Put the haunts and ghosts away. It's November now, and we're moving on. For me, November is a month to practice gratitude. This year, I'm thankful for a lot: health, friends, family, and, of course, food. Specifically, I am thankful for Champaign-Urbana's food and drink scene. Let's give thanks to our local chefs, bartenders, baristas, servers, dishwashers, bakers, and grocers. Without them, we'd be stuck eating squirrels or something.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO