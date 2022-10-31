Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Welcome, November
Halloween is behind us and we’ve landed right in November, ready to roll those clocks back and start thinking about turkey. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. We’re not quite sure how this happened but we have landed right in the...
chambanamoms.com
What to Know About Aldi Advent Calendar Day
Advent calendar day might as well be an event for devoted Aldi shoppers as they always sell out right away. This year boasts the biggest collection of calendars ever — more than two dozen. Have you ever heard about the frenzy at Aldi the day it releases holiday Advent...
WCIA
Winter Farmers Market back at Lincoln Square Mall
The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors. Here’s more from Blake:. I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU...
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Area Holiday Events and Activities
Gigantic roundup of holiday season fun for families. Make holiday memories kids won’t forget with lights, hot chocolate and all kinds of magic in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. There’s something magical about the holiday season in Champaign-Urbana, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, the fresh snow (if we’re lucky), and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year.
Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
WAND TV
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
chambanamoms.com
#Chambanawithoutkids: The Top Grownup Things to Do in Champaign-Urbana in November
With the onslaught of the holidays dead ahead, any available moment to enjoy some stress-free fun is cherished by adults. And if you’re a parent, that goes double. Fortunately, we’ve come up with a few ideas that could give you a few hours of fun during November. Chambanamoms...
Central Illinois Proud
Ferrero breaks ground on Kinder Bueno in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Ferrero North America for broke ground on its new Kinder Bueno facility on Wednesday and local leaders are already looking forward to its positive impact on the twin cities’ economy. The $214 million investment by the candy company into the Kinder Bueno production facility...
smilepolitely.com
Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: November 2022
Put the haunts and ghosts away. It's November now, and we're moving on. For me, November is a month to practice gratitude. This year, I'm thankful for a lot: health, friends, family, and, of course, food. Specifically, I am thankful for Champaign-Urbana's food and drink scene. Let's give thanks to our local chefs, bartenders, baristas, servers, dishwashers, bakers, and grocers. Without them, we'd be stuck eating squirrels or something.
chambanamoms.com
Rain Potential in Forecast for Halloween in Champaign-Urbana
At the last moment, a chance of rain enters the forecast for Halloween in Champaign-Urbana. Get our tips on how to survive a wet Halloween and find out which events are happening indoors on the big day. Weather on Halloween in Champaign-Urbana can certainly be unpredictable. In 2019, there were...
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge
URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward. It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street. They’re actively investigating and looking […]
Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
foxillinois.com
U of I student scammed out of $315,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
