Boldy scores twice, Wild beat Blackhawks in shootout

The victory was the 100th career coaching win for the Wild's Dean Evason.

Matt Boldy scored a pair of goals including the game-tying goal that helped the Minnesota Wild (4-4-1) forced overtime and eventually beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout.

Boldy scored in the first and then netted the game-tying goal in the third period, just 17 seconds after the Blackhawks took a 3-2 lead with 9:58 to play. In the shooting, it was Freddy Gaudreau scoring the winner in the third round. Shootout summary:

MN Mats Zuccarello: blocked by Stalock

CHI Jonathan Toews: blocked by Fleury

MN Kirill Kaprizov: scores

CHI Patrick Kane: blocked by Fleury

MN Freddy Gaudreau: scores

Mason Shaw, called up from Iowa after Jordan Greenway was placed on injured reserve, scored Minnesota's second goal of the night.

Minnesota lost Ryan Hartman midway through the second period when he appeared to injure his arm or shoulder during a fight with Chicago's Jarred Tinordi. Hartman did not return to the game, with the Wild saying he suffered an upper-body injury.

The Wild also played without forward Marcus Foligno, who was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Head coach Dean Evason said Foligno will be evaluated in Minnesota, as Sunday's game in Chicago wrapped up a five-game road trip.

Minnesota went 3-1-1 and secured seven of a possible ten points on the road trip.

Up next: Wild vs. Montreal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

View the original article to see embedded media.