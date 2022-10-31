ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:44.21

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 44.21)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 03-05-06-07-10-29-31-35-40-45-47-50-52-53-60-61-66-70-71-80, BE: 6. (three, five, six, seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, eighty; BE: six)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (three, six, seven, eight, eighteen) (twelve, nineteen, thirty-seven, fifty, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000. Pick 3. 0-6-0 (zero, six, zero) Powerball. 02-11-22-35-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2. (two, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three;...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Herro's 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s vision is fine again. Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after topping Golden State on Tuesday. Herro missed much of that game after temporarily losing vision after getting poked in the left eye. “I got all the space I needed to knock it down,” Herro said. “Great win for us.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX40

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America

Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy