Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5
The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods' Star Steve Schirripa Teases Mystery Reunion Project With 'The Sopranos' Star (Exclusive)
The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have done plenty of work together recently, through their Sopranos podcast and their best-selling book on the show. Imperioli recently began teasing another project, which could also reunite them with The Sopranos creator David Chase. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa, who now stars on CBS' Blue Bloods, confirmed that he was interested in "anything" Imperioli and Chase might be involved with.
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’: How Laura Dern Made a Sneaky Cameo in the Season 2 Premiere
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus Season 2 is a star-studded TV affair that’s even glitzier upon second glance, or rather, second listen, of its premiere episode, “Ciao.”. While most of the A-List cast...
Shelley Long seen out and about as 'Cheers' celebrates 40th anniversary
73-year-old actress Shelley Long made a rare public appearance while walking her pet Chihuahua on the streets of Los Angeles amid "Cheers" 40th anniversary.
Shelley Long Makes Rare Appearance In Public During ‘Cheers’ 40th Anniversary
It is hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Cheers premiered on our television screens and we got to know beloved characters Norm, Diane, and Sam. Shelley Long played Diane Chambers, a waitress at the Boston bar for five seasons. She has continued to work over the...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer
Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
TODAY.com
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series
Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
SheKnows
General Hospital Tees Up a Long-Awaited Reunion for Valentin and [Spoiler]
It’s the General Hospital moment we’ve been waiting for — Valentin will finally be reunited with his daughter Charlotte and fans can expect to see Amelie McLain back in the role during the week of October 31, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. James Patrick Stuart gave...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hooked Us With a Theory That Spells Double Trouble for Port Charles
Get ready for a twist that’ll turn this whole story upside down. For a while there, we thought we might know who General Hospital‘s hook-wielding killer might be. But then, just when we were about to gather the suspects into a room like something out of an Agatha Christie novel and shout, “J’accuse!”, the show went and pulled the rug out from under us by having Diane reveal that her attacker had been female.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Recap: A Sicilian Message
Have you enjoyed your stay at The White Lotus? No, seriously, I want to know: What did you make of the first season of writer-director Mike White’s anthology satire, about the trials and tribulations of the white upper class and their overworked, underappreciated servants at a luxury Hawaiian resort? Because here I am, filling out my comment card, and I’m just not sure what to write. More On: The White Lotus Who Plays Lucia and Mia in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Meet Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò Who Dies in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? All the Clues We Have So Far 'The White...
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series
It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
Meet the Blue Bloods season 13 cast: who's who in the police drama
After 13 years, its fantastic how much of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast is still intact from the show's early day. Let's get reacquainted with them.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Movie Musical Sets NBC Premiere Date
Here’s Dolly! NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will air on the network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 1. The revered artist and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee stars as herself in the modern-day movie musical about the making of a live TV special.
Only Falls and Horses! Del Boy's plunge through bar in classic 1989 episode is voted funniest sitcom moment - bar none
Proving it’s as timeless as it is hilarious, Del Boy’s attempt to play it cool before falling through an open bar counter on Only Fools And Horses has been named the funniest British sitcom moment. In a poll of 2,000 Britons by TV channel Gold the 1989 scene...
purewow.com
Netflix Has Just Released the Trailer for ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 and We’re Not Ready to Say Goodbye
Firefly Lane fans: The official trailer for the second and final season has finally dropped and this certainly feels bittersweet. The two-minute trailer starts with Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) walking into the hospital to see Johnny (Ben Lawson) post-explosion in Iraq. Kate tries to gain entry to the room, but to no avail.
SheKnows
As General Hospital Cues Up an Especially Dark Turn for Jon Lindstrom, His Real Life Is Brighter Than Bright
The reel-world is very different from the real-world. In the Tuesday, October 18, episode of General Hospital, Nikolas meet with his contractor, who was doing some repairs at Wyndemere, and warned him away from the north tower, where he has Esme locked away from causing anymore damage to his life and to those in Port Charles. However, even locked up Esme has proven to be dangerous and made Nik stop in his tracks by revealing that her biological father is alive and happens to be a very powerful man — one that knows she is alive and would destroy Nikolas for locking her up.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0