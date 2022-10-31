Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

Statewide races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor top the ticket in Alaska’s ranked choice election. Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the office nearly 20 years, faces a challenge from a field that includes Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is in a rematch against Nick Begich and former Gov. Sarah Palin, both Republicans whom Peltola defeated in an August special election to fill Alaska’s only House seat until January. The Nov. 8 race will determine who is elected to a full two-year term in the seat held for 49 years by Republican Don Young, who died in March. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy seeks to become the first governor since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to serve back-to-back terms in Alaska. His challengers are former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who held the office from 2014-2018; Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and Republican Charlie Pierce, a former borough mayor who was sued shortly before the election by a woman who said he sexually harassed her when she worked as an assistant.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO