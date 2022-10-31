Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Liquor Store
One man was shot at the Broadway Liquor Store in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to KWWL. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley across from the liquor store. They were taken to Allen Hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing.
1650thefan.com
One Injured in Waterloo Shooting
One man was injured in a Waterloo shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Broadway Street, near the Broadway Liquor Store, between Riehl and Dawson Streets around 8:30PM. It’s believed the victim was shot in the leg. He was found in the back alley across the street from the liquor store. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment. About a dozen Waterloo Police officers were on the scene searching for possible evidence. Police said they believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and the general public was not in danger. The victim’s name hasn’t been released as yet.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in afternoon shooting in SW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive Southwest, police said. Officers arrested Taylor Deres, 36 of Cedar Rapids later in the day and charged him with willful injury and use of a dangerous weapon. Cedar Rapids Police Department say...
KCRG.com
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
No Such Thing As Overdue at these Eastern Iowa Libraries
If there's no late fee, why would I return it promptly? Or at all. That was one of the fears of a new policy implemented in 2020 at the Cedar Rapids Public Library: no more overdue fees. But as KCRG reports, a presentation was given by the library board recently, saying that despite those initial fears to the contrary, people are still returning things and doing so "on time". And it's eliminating a lot of unnecessary extra work for the staff.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls
livability.com
Tyson Foods Raising Expectations in Waterloo, Iowa
Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Waterloo provides a place for you to grow your career and expand your possibilities. At Tyson Foods’ Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant, every day a diverse team of nearly 3,000 employees, speaking more than 12 different languages come together to produce a variety of pork products to help to feed the world. To feed a changing world, it takes an incredible team. From the frontline operations team members to those in engineering, finance, HR and health and food safety, everyone plays an important part in Tyson’s success. And in return, the company understands the importance of meeting team members where they are and supporting them by providing the necessary tools and stability they need to be successful, such as on-boarding and regular training; a safe workplace; competitive compensation and benefits; and life-skills training and education opportunities.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids Family Goes For Win #2 On Today’s Family Feud!
UPDATE: Let's hear it for the Loeffler family! The Cedar Rapids family won big on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud. After defeating a fellow family, they won big in Fast Money! To the tune of $20,000! The Loefflers are the defending champions and will appear on another episode of Family Feud today at 5 p.m. on Fox! Tune in and see how long the winning streak will go!
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
1650thefan.com
Explosion and Fire Destroys Waterloo Eatery
An explosion and fire destroyed a historic Waterloo restaurant Sunday morning. The Hickory House on Park Road, one of the oldest dining places in the city, went up in flames after an explosion shortly after 9:00AM. Witnesses said that a car hit the building’s gas meter and then drove away from the scene. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several city blocks. The building is a total loss and the owners say they do hope to rebuild. One firefighter was injured when the explosion occurred, but officials say his injuries were minor. Waterloo Police and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the fire. An investigation is continuing.
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
KCRG.com
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
Take A Tour Of The New Marion Public Library [GALLERY]
The city of Marion has been without a public library for two years. But trust me, it will be well worth the wait. The brand new $18 million Marion Public Library is set to open to the public on November 10th. I had the opportunity to take a walk through the new building this week. I came away impressed not only with it as a library, but as the new creative center of the Uptown Marion revitalization project.
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
KIMT
Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
