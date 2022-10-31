Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Lubbock VA Clinic hosts first ‘Welcome Home’ celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is excited to host the first-ever drive-thru “Welcome Home” celebration on Nov. 5 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic. This event is free and open to all Veterans and their families. The...
FMX 94.5
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD students receive new coats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
Clear eyes, fixed heart, can’t lose: Monterey freshman recovering from open-heart surgery
LUBBOCK, Texas — Just one day after open-heart surgery, Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward said he’s already surprising the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit with how fast he’s healing. “It feels good,” Ward said. “They’re saying that I’m healing faster than what I am supposed to be, so that’s a good thing. I’m […]
everythinglubbock.com
Impact Lubbock holding free women’s Health Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Impact Lubbock’s mission is to serve the underserved population across Lubbock. The organization will be hosting a free women’s health clinic for all uninsured women on November 5. To register call 806-319-5291.
fox34.com
TTUHSC event seeks to spread the word about Alzheimer’s Disease
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is estimated that more than six million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to more than double to 13 million by 2050. The disease annually takes more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined, and approximately one-third of seniors die with Alzheimer’s or a similar form of dementia. However, the path to developing Alzheimer’s disease often begins with an initial diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (CGI), which begins with subtle declines in memory and cognitive abilities. Of those diagnosed each year with CGI, approximately 10%-15% will eventually develop a form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
FMX 94.5
More Places In Lubbock Serve Hotpot Than You Might Think
If you aren't familiar with the term 'hotpot', it's a cooking method that originated in China, that allows restaurant guests to cook their own food, right at their table. There is basically a pot of soup stock that stays simmering in the center of the table, and various plates of meat and vegetables to choose from to cook for yourself. It's a fun way to spend the evening out with your family and friends enjoying food from a different culture.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
fox34.com
Covenant Children’s to partner with Texas Tech Physicians for new center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is expanding their partnership with Texas Tech Physicians – Psychiatry to open an outpatient relational health center at Covenant Children’s hospital. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, early relational health explores how a child, their family, and their community...
fox34.com
Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West...
fox34.com
Funeral services arranged for Levelland ACO Jon Corder
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Jon Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash have been announced. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Smyer Cemetery. Levelland City Hall will close at 1 p.m. to allow staff to attend the funeral. City hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
FMX 94.5
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
Lubbock-native owned brunch spot, Toasted Yolk, to open November 7
Ready for brunch? The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Setting sail for Halloween in Wolfforth
In Wolfforth, Betsy and Tom Tebo take Halloween to the next level. It all started when they saw a plastic pirate ship at their garage sale, which led them to build a life-sized pirate ship, called the Wolfforth Pirate Ship, that sails in every October.
fox34.com
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
