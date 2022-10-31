Read full article on original website
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
NOLA.com
Adam Zimmer, former Saints assistant coach for Super Bowl team, dies at 38
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer died Monday at age 38. Zimmer's sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. The cause of death was not shared. "I can’t believe I’m writing this," White wrote. "I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NOLA.com
Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'
Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
Raiders’ Mark Davis Says McDaniels Will Be Coach for ‘Years to Come’
Las Vegas is coming off a 24–0 loss as its season trends downward.
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Rams-Panthers trade offer
The NFL trade deadline is approaching rapidly. Big moves featuring notable players have already been made as teams look to load up for a playoff run. Tuesday we learned that there was one player that was almost dealt away for a big package but his team declined the offer. Carolina...
Ken Barkley on Packers and Micro-Betting
Ken Barkley of You Better You Bet joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer and gives thoughts on the Packers-Lions game as well as a couple of other games. Then Ken educates Sparky on micro-betting and tells him a fun story about how he stumbled on it years ago.
